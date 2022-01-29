It was a double overtime thriller on Friday night with the Independence Lady Eagles (8-13, 1-4) collecting their first district win 54-53 in the “Border Battle” against the Summit Lady Spartans (11-10, 3-2).
“I think we finally played a full game of basketball,” said Independence head coach Anthony Hill. “I thought we did a good job defensively and that was the difference in the ball game. Our kids just competed. They were not going to give up and put up a tent. It was not going to be good enough to play double overtimes. We were going to win this sucker. I am so proud of our kids' effort.”
In the first quarter, Summit got off to a fast start with baskets by senior Cydney Wright and junior Nicole Rizane to take the early advantage, 17-13.
The Summit Lady Spartans increased their lead from downtown and in the paint in the second quarter with shots made by Wright, Rizane, senior Claudette Runk and sophomore Jadyn Pitman to keep their advantage at the break 24-17.
Summit was still sizzling with long-range baskets and points in the paint by Rizane, Runk and senior Bergen Allee to lead in the third quarter, 38-33.
In the fourth quarter, Independence mounted a comeback and closed in down the stretch. However, Summit’s Rizane hit a layup in the closing seconds of regulation, as the frame ended in a tie at 42.
After one overtime, neither side gained separation as the game remained knotted at 46.
In the second overtime, Independence started out strong with a first possession layup by junior Ryan Brown. Independence then tallied a 3-pointer by junior Leah Oubre to extend the Lady Eagles lead to 51-46 with a little over two minutes remaining. Summit tallied a 3-pointer on its next possession by sophomore Quinn Johnson to cut the Independence lead to 51-49 with a little under a minute remaining in the game.
With 20 seconds remaining in the second overtime, Summit fouled Independence freshman Aaliyah Fleming. Fleming hit one of two free throws (52-49). Then the Lady Eagles got a put back basket by freshman Savanna Seay on the missed second free throw to extend the lead to 54-49.
The Lady Spartans answered the score with a Rizane layup with six seconds remaining to make the score 54-51. Summit stole the inbounds pass, but could only manage a two point made basket by sophomore Jadyn Pittman to fall to the Lady Eagles 54-53.
“It came down to who wanted it worse,” said Coach Hill. “Our kids had come too far in this basketball game to relinquish it. I thought Ryan Brown did a heck of a good job tonight. Our bench was into the game and were a huge part of our team win. We had two freshman that stepped up, Aaliyah Fleming and Savanna Seay, and played big minutes.”
Summit’s leading scorers were Rizane with 22 points and Wright with 10 points.
Independence’s point leader was Oubre with 16 points.
“I cannot say enough about Leah,” said Coach Hill. “She really came through with some big baskets.”
Summit will host Hillsboro next Tuesday.
Independence will have a district home game against Nolensville on Tuesday.
“They beat us by 12 or 13 over there a couple of weeks ago,” said Coach Hill. “We are going to have our hands full. They are a good basketball team, and Coach [Chris] Ladd does a phenomenal job with them.”