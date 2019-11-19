High Hopes Development Center has named an industry veteran and a former department chair at Independence High School as its new director of education.
In her role, Sarah Roelke will coordinate the High Hopes curriculum and provide instructional leadership and supervision to the education staff.
“With her robust experience in education and leadership, High Hopes is thrilled to have Sarah join our team,” High Hopes Executive Director Gail Powell said. “Her values perfectly align with ours, and together we look forward to maintaining an excellent place for young children to learn, play and grow.”
Roelke previously served as the department chair for Student Support Services at Independence High, where she supported efforts to create an inclusive learning experience. She holds a master’s degree in special education from Lipscomb University.
High Hopes offers children of all developmental levels, regardless of physical or mental ability, the opportunity to learn academic, social and life skills necessary for future success. For more information on High Hopes’ educational programs, visit
