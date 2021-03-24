Independence High School will be turning to a winning basketball coach from Medina, Tenn., to lead its boys program.
Mark Wilkins, who has been with South Gibson High School for the last six seasons, will be the next Eagles boys basketball coach, per a release from the school.
Wilkins, a 2012 Lipscomb grad, went 112-68 with South Gibson and has won back-to-back 13-AA district titles. That team has made to the sectional round three of the past four seasons.
He was an assistant at Beech from 2012-15 until taking the South Gibson role.
"My family and I are extremely excited to be joining the Independence family," Wilkins said in the release. "We love our South Gibson community, and we are so thankful for our time in Medina; however, we believe that Independence is truly a special place, and we feel a call to this community."
Wilkins is replacing Doug Keil, who left the program in February.
"Coach Wilkins is not only a winning coach but will be an inspiring coach for our players," said IHS principal, Dr. Niki Patton.
"His commitment and passion for the game, along with his integrity, is a winning combination that will strengthen our basketball program and support our efforts to ensure student success in athletics and academics. There were a lot of outstanding coaches interested in this position, but we feel Coach Wilkins is a homerun hire and a great addition to our community."
The Eagles went 10-11 this past season and 7-7 in the district.
Independence has yet to fill its girls basketball vacancy.
