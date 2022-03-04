Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) will not seek reelection.
In October, a Nashville federal grand jury indicted Kelsey on campaign finance charges related to his unsuccessful 2016 run for Congress.
In social media posts, Kelsey said he looks “forward to spending more time with my family.” He added that his “service to you is best spent fighting for American values in the court system.” Outside of the legislature, Kelsey is a lawyer for conservative activist group Liberty Justice Center.
Kelsey said he would return “recent” campaign contributions and that he hopes to run for elected office again “in the coming years.”
Kelsey was first elected to the state House in 2004 and the Senate in 2009. He has chaired both the Senate Judiciary Committee and Senate Education Committee.
Democrat Ruby Powell-Dennis has filed with state regulators to run for Kelsey’s District 31 in Shelby County. Republicans Brent Taylor and Brandon Toney have also filed campaign finance papers with the state.
Kelsey's federal trial has been pushed back to 2023.
