The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department has announced an expansion to the Brentwood Indoor Sports Complex, including a new group fitness studio and four outdoor pickleball courts.
The new fitness studio spans almost 2,200 square feet and features an assortment of cycle, rowing and TRX suspension equipment and weighted bars, kettlebells and dumbbells, according to a news release.
A variety fitness classes including cycle, dance, cardio and strength training as well as mind and body classes will be offered and will complement the facility’s existing aqua fitness program.
The new group fitness studio will open on Monday, June 29, and WCPR recommends registering in advance for fitness classes.
WCPR has also doubled the number of outdoor pickleball courts countywide, with the addition of the four new courts in Brentwood.
The courts are available for reservation, and a series of Adult Pickleball Clinics will begin in mid-July. Registration for pickleball clinics will begin Tuesday, June 30, and WCPR will limit the number of class and clinic participants to meet social distancing requirements.
For detailed information on schedules, registration and operation policies and procedures visit www.wcparksandrec.com. A group fitness schedule can be found under the “Fitness and Wellness” tab, and pickleball information is located under “Athletics”.
Additional features will be added to the facility throughout the year; WCPR will also see future improvement with the inclusion of an outdoor splash park later this summer, built in partnership with the City of Brentwood, and a full gymnasium in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.