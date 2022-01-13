Westhaven Golf Club recently welcomed Karol Gajda as the club’s new Director of Food and Beverage, per a release.
In his new role, Westhaven says Gajda will oversee all food and beverage operations at the private club, including associate training, menu development, procurement and elevating the club’s culinary experience.
Gajda most recently served as the Director of Food and Beverage at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.
Prior moving to Las Vegas in 2019, Gajda served as general manager at several high profile restaurants, including Halls Chophouse in Charleston, S.C. and Kona Grill in Richmond, Va. He has 23-plus years of food and beverage experience, with more than eight years working with Morton’s, the Steakhouse in management positions.
"Karol brings a tremendous breadth of experience to our club,” said Westhaven Golf Club General Manager Mark Lammi, PGA Master Professional. “Although we are primarily a golf club, we also pride ourselves on a first-class food and beverage experience, and his combination of private club and premier restaurant knowledge will help elevate our food and beverage departments to meet the high expectations of our membership. Beyond his background, Karol clearly leads with kindness, which is a key tenet of both the Southern Land Company and Troon Privé leadership principles."
A graduate of the Stern School of Business at New York University, Gajda has recently relocated to Franklin with his wife Tamara, and their two boys Kyle and Logan.
