Williamson Medical Center is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
WMC said in a release that as of last week its inpatient COVID-19 hospitalizations were up 50 percent from two to three weeks prior. The county's data is tracking with an increase in hospitalizations statewide. WMC peaked at 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“The virus is still very present and spreading in our community,” said Donald Webb, Williamson Medical Center CEO. “We’re encouraging everyone to wear a mask when in public and stay at least six feet from others. Together, we can do our part to slow the spread so that Williamson Medical Center and other hospitals in Middle Tennessee can continue serving the needs of all patients.”
The hospital also says blood donations are at a critical low in Williamson County.
Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Medical Center, is hosting blood drives each Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. in the Bone and Joint Institute parking lot, located at 3000 Edward Curd Lane. To schedule an appointment with Blood Assurance, visit www.bloodassurance.org.
“Each day, we’re learning to overcome new challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic,” said Webb. “We’re seeing patients in more advanced stage illness due to delaying routine care and navigating a nationwide blood shortage, all while cases continue to rise. We’re calling on our community members to help aid in our efforts, including following guidelines to reduce the spread, donating blood and continuing routine healthcare visits.”
The hospital recommends continuing social distancing, wearing cloth face coverings in public settings and using proper hygiene by washing hands often with soap and using hand sanitizer if water is not available.
"It’s imperative to monitor your health," the release reads. "If you are experiencing symptoms, stay isolated at home unless you need to seek emergency care. COVID-19 assessment sites are located throughout Tennessee."
