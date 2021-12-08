An Ohio insurance company is suing the owner of a Second Avenue North building damaged in the Christmas 2020 bombing.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court this week, Westfield Insurance Company claims that they have written the owner of the property a check and ask the court to declare that the payment is sufficient.
Representatives for the ownership group, an LLC with a Louisiana address, could not be reached for comment. The owners held short-term rental permits at the building, located at 203 Second Ave. N., which was also home to a small market.
The building was located one block up from the epicenter of the car bomb and suffered extensive damage.
The group bought the property in 2012 for $900,000. It was once owned by prominent civil rights lawyer and politician Avon Williams Jr.
According to the lawsuit, the property owner filed an insurance claim for property damage and lost business income. The insurance company alleges that the owner has not submitted the proper paperwork documenting the damage and losses and that the owner has not responded to multiple requests to do so.
The two parties “disagree as to the amount of the loss involving the structure, however, Westfield has tendered to [the property owner] a check for the total amount of the actual cash value loss relating to the structure, as determined by Westfield.” The lawsuit does not note the amount of that check.
An initial hearing in the case is scheduled for February.
Mayor John Cooper is addressing the Second Avenue Task Force, a group formed to plan the rebuilding of the historic street, Wednesday morning.
