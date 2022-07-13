After the Kroger grocery store in Brentwood Place relocated down the road to the Peartree Village shopping center, Stein Mart, Inc. eventually took over a portion of the space in 2017.
However, after only a few years, the store closed after filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2020.
Soon after, Stock & Trade Design Co., a high-end interior design company with five galleries across the southeast, acquired the space next to the former Stein Mart in Brentwood as well as the T.J. Maxx lot only a few doors down.
The company now operates within both of the storefronts. What was once Kroger is now Stock & Trade Design Co.’s main storefront and it houses all of their interior décor and home furnishings. It is currently the company's largest gallery as well. While T.J. Maxx is still open and operating, locals can now find Stock & Trade Design Co.’s outdoor living collections there as well.
Stock & Trade Design Co. offers custom upholstery, rugs, lighting, furniture, accessories and custom pieces from local artisans. This is its first location in Tennessee. They have other locations in Georgia, Alabama and Florida.
Stock & Trade is open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday from 1-7 p.m. T.J. Maxx is open Monday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
