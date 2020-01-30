Update:
The Brentwood Police Department announced on their Twitter that the intersection of Franklin Road and Moores Lane is now open after a gas line was damaged on Thursday morning.
Original story:
The day's commute in Brentwood just got a bit trickier.
Brentwood Police shared Thursday morning that a contractor hit a gas line at the intersection of Franklin Road and Moores Lane in Brentwood, which has sparked a closure.
BPD says the area of Franklin Road between Holly Tree Gap and Moores Lane is the area affected right now. They advise drivers to seek an alternate route and not enter that block of road.
Updates should come soon on the status of the accident and when the portion of the road will be open again.
This is the second issue with a gas line in the last week or so on Franklin Road and Moores Lane.
BPD shared that a gas leak too place on Jan. 23 that caused a closure before it was repaired.
