The investor pushing back against Quorum Health’s bankruptcy reorganization that would wipe out his stake and those of other equity holders says the company’s plan is outdated because of the federal government’s massive emergency funding of hospitals struggling in the face of COVID-19.
In a series of filings in Delaware bankruptcy court, attorneys for Mudrick Capital Management — which owns about 15 percent of Quorum’s shares — say the restructuring agreement the company and its debt holders agreed to early this month “is now factually and legally stale” because of the billions of dollars federal agencies have either granted or will grant to health care providers. Mudrick says Brentwood-based Quorum already has received $19.2 million in cash and estimates the company stands to get at least another $127 million.
“Although the debtors were unaware of the full amount of the cash infusion coming their way, to date, none of that value is in the debtors’ valuation, none goes to equity, none of the underlying facts have been disclosed, and the Debtors have yet to exercise their much-touted ‘fiduciary out,’” Mudrick’s attorneys wrote in a Thursday filing. “It is plain that the debtors should terminate the [restructuring agreement] and withdraw the plan.”
Mudrick first voiced concerns about Quorum’s strategic plans before the company’s leaders filed for protection from their creditors but had said that Chapter 11 was an option. At the time, when he controlled about 10 percent of Quorum’s equity, he also said the company was more valuable than execs and KKR were making it out to be. The firm’s attorneys say their counterparts at investors driving the plan — mainly private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts — have declined to share documents about who they arrived at the valuation they are using in Quorum’s bankruptcy restructuring.
Quorum attorneys have not yet responded to Mudrick's latest filings, and representatives of the company did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. A May 15 hearing has been scheduled to hear Mudrick's motions.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
