Fans finally know which teams will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium.
The No. 15-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2) and Missouri Tigers (5-5) will face off in the first SEC versus Big Ten bowl game since Auburn and Purdue met in 2018. The Tigers were the No. 5-ranked offense in the SEC (402 yards per game) and had wins over LSU, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Arkansas.
Iowa ranked second in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State in scoring offense (31.8 points per game) and allowed the second-fewest yards per game in the conference (313.8). The Hawkeyes had wins over Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Nebraska, Illinois and Wisconsin.
It marks the first game with TransPerfect — a New York-based translation, E-discovery and language services company — as the title sponsor. Franklin American Mortgage had been the game’s sponsor since 2010. The new partnership with TransPerfect runs through 2025 and lines up with the bowl’s new six-year contract with the SEC and Big Ten conferences.
“Everyone has overcome an incredible amount of adversity this year to make TransPerfect’s first Music City Bowl possible, but no one more than the Iowa and Missouri football programs,” TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe said in a release. “The focus, preparation, and execution that these student-athletes and coaching staffs have put forth in 2020 to earn their way to Nashville commands our respect and admiration."
Nissan Stadium guidelines regarding fan attendance, social distancing and mobile ticketing will be implemented. If the game is canceled or if fans are not permitted for any reason, full refunds will be given.
Bowl officials announced in October that secondary events — including the Fan Zone on Broadway, the coaches luncheon and Battle of the Bands — will not take place, citing recommendations and guidelines from the Metro Health Department.
“We are grateful for the continued partnership between the SEC, Big Ten, Metro Nashville government, Nissan Stadium officials, our broadcast partners at ESPN, our sponsors and the entire Nashville community for helping keep this holiday tradition going during this unique year,” TransPerfect Music City Bowl President and CEO Scott Ramsey said.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
