The Iroquois Steeplechase announced today that the 80th annual event will be postponed until Saturday, June 26, at Percy Warner Park.
The race was originally scheduled, as always, on the second Saturday of May (May 8). Ticket sales are temporarily suspended while the organization restructures the event layout to comply with local health and safety guidelines.
“The highest priority of The Iroquois Steeplechase, a 501(c)3 organization, is the safety of the patrons and participants," says Iroquois Steeplechase Chairman Dwight Hall. "We worked with Metro Parks to secure a date seven weeks later than our scheduled race. Ticketholders will be contacted directly with options for attending this year’s event. The Iroquois Steeplechase is one of Nashville’s most anticipated events and our community is positively impacted by the charities that benefit.”
The Steeplechase team is exploring the safest way to reorganize the event to allow for social distancing. Details about ticketing options will be released at a later time.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.