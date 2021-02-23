The writing was on the wall when Tennessee Titans General Manager Jon Robinson told reporters last week that he had not talked to 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson since placing the tackle on the reserve/non-football illness list on Dec. 9.
Almost one week after Robinson essentially gave the 6-foot-5 lineman an ultimatum — start taking his job seriously or find a new career — Wilson seemingly ended his relationship with the team in a since-deleted tweet.
“I’m done with football as a Titan,” Wilson’s post read. “…No further comments.”
Taken down minutes after it was published, the tweet seemed to be a response to Robinson’s previous comments about having no contact with Wilson in nearly three months. Robinson also said the 22-year-old had “a lot of work to do” before being allowed to rejoin the team.
“I think he’s going to have to make a determination if he wants to do everything necessary to play pro football and that’s going to be on him,” Robinson said. “I know what the expectation level is here. It’s no different than any other player on the football team. We have a certain standard that we want players to prepare and perform at professionally, and as people. A lot of work to be done there.”
Wilson’s self-destructive rookie campaign included two stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list, a trespass warning from the TSU police while attending an on-campus party where drugs were found, DUI charges after Wilson crashed his car into a concrete wall while doing donuts with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit, a suspension for violation of team rules, and finally landing on the reserve/non-football illness list.
Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters after selecting Wilson 29th overall last April that they had vetted the 350-pound tackle prior to drafting him.
Wilson had a lot of question marks heading into the draft process regarding his work ethic, whether he truly loved playing the game, and if he was emotionally mature enough to transition to the NFL.
While Wilson’s declaration on Monday night seemingly severed the last tie, the Titans appeared ready to wash their hands of the troubled 22-year-old weeks ago. They just didn’t outright admit it.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
