Former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson knows how he is perceived by NFL fans.
However, the polarizing 22-year-old is hoping he is given the benefit of the doubt by the fanbase of whichever team he signs with next after he penned a letter on his Instagram page over the weekend, opening up about his personal demons since the Titans drafted him 29th overall in 2020.
“Some of you may know me as Panda, even some of you know me as the biggest bust in NFL history,” Wilson wrote. “Today I write to you as Isaiah Wilson. Before the fame and the glamour, I was just a kid trying to make history as the best player out of New York City…As time went on and success came my way, I struggled deeply with trying to prove who I was to everyone counting on my wins. I lost myself. I lost my mental. I lost my ability to love. I lost it all.
“When I lost, seemingly everyone who once was in my corner was gone. The ones that have remained, I love you. Today I write to you as Isaiah Wilson, not asking for forgiveness, but hoping for a second chance. With the time I’ve had away from the game I learned so much about who I am as a human. I finally love myself and it feels incredible. I now am ready to step back on that field with pride, integrity, and passion.”
The post came just one day after Wilson had a workout with the Indianapolis Colts, who lost 25-16 to the Titans on Sunday. It was Wilson's first workout for an NFL team since being cut by the Miami Dolphins in March.
It’s not known how the workout went or if the Colts have any interest in actually signing Wilson, but they definitely could use offensive line help. Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson injured his ankle in Sunday’s loss, and the team was without tackle Braden Smith.
The Titans traded Wilson and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Dolphins on March 8 in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round pick. The Dolphins cut him after just three days on their roster.
Wilson’s well-documented troubles in Tennessee included a trespass warning from TSU police while attending an on-campus party, crashing his car into a concrete wall, DUI charges, a one-game suspension for a violation of team rules and a stint on the reserve/non-football illness list.
In late January, it was reported that Wilson was arrested at gunpoint early that month before the Titans wildcard playoff game with the Baltimore Ravens. He was involved in a high-speed chase that exceeded 140 miles per hour.
Wilson was ultimately charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, marijuana possession of less than one ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving, speeding in a construction zone and reckless conduct. He was released on $7,000 bail.
