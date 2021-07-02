This week, co-hosts Michael Gallagher, Geert De Lombaerde and Megan Seling sit down for an offseason check-in and discuss some of the headlines making the rounds in Smashville. The good: Nashville will host a Stadium Series game next year! The rumored: Is Viktor Arvidsson on the trade block? (Update: Hours after recording this week’s episode, the Nashville Predators announced that Arvidsson had been traded to the L.A. Kings.)
Also discussed: For the upcoming expansion draft, David Poile should save five defensemen and three forwards. But it’s not the three forwards you think it is.
Plus: Pekka Rinne hasn’t announced his plans for next season. Might he return? Listen to all that and more right here.
