This week, Gallagher and his IAYF co-hosts Geert De Lombaerde and Megan Seling talk about the importance of the team's youth movement. Not only are these rookies holding the team together in the face of a staggering amount of injuries in a disastrous season, but they're also what's keeping the fan base interested. Trust the youth, John Hynes and David Poile!
Also discussed: Some positive news about the team's power play and Calle Jarnkrok the Great. Plus: What a Gritty-inspired romance novel might look like. Ooh la la.
You can listen to the conversation right here. And you can subscribe to It's All Your Fault on iTunes, Stitcher or wherever your favorite podcasts are available. If you like what you hear, please take a minute to leave us a good review and then tell a friend or two (or 10!) about us. You can also follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram.
