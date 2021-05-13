What's there to talk about this week other than Pekka Rinne's possible retirement? Co-hosts Michael Gallagher, Geert De Lombaerde and Megan Seling reminisce on what the goalie has brought to not just the franchise but also the city of Nashville throughout his career with the Predators. They also have a few ideas regarding how to immortalize the man. A statue, of course! Where should it go? What should I look like? Should there be more than one?
Also discussed: The team is considered the underdogs going into Round 1 of the playoffs against the Hurricanes, but Gallagher has some impressive numbers that might make fans rethink the team's chances against Carolina.
Plus: This season's superlatives! Who had the best goal celebration? Who won the Worth Their Weight in Gold Award? Who was most underrated? Listen in right here to find out.
