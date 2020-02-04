On Sunday residents throughout Middle Tennessee looked out their windows and stepped out of their houses to gaze up at a strange yellow orb in the sky. Some people called it “the sun.” It was surrounded by an unfamiliar color. A few Tennessee natives recognized it and said it was “blue.”
Local meteorologists have sought to curb the confusion by assuring Tennesseans that the royal blue sky and bright sun thing is a fluke and will disappear on Monday. Worried citizens can take comfort in knowing that skies the color of oyster meat will hover above us throughout the work week.
Psychologist Dr. Ramon Presson, responding to reports of panic through the mid-state said, “It’s common for people to be afraid of what they don’t understand, to fear the unfamiliar. The sun making an appearance during a Tennessee winter is highly unusual—like Vanderbilt winning a basketball game. A completely blue sky in February isn’t something people are prepared for. For example, imagine if Miley Cyrus recorded a gospel album; no one is ready for that. People like predictability, like Wheel of Fortune coming on every night at 7:30.”
It Could Be Worse
Whenever you feel bad, it’s often helpful to look down on someone who has it worse. For example, in January, Seattle residents endured 29 straight days of rain. Said one resident, “We’re looking to break Noah’s record of 40 days and 40 nights.” Thirty days of rain would be result in disastrous flooding for most cities, but Seattle rain is less of a downpour and more of a constant soul-sapping drizzle. In Seattle a drought is defined as two consecutive days without rain.
But hold on, because Seattle has been working on an even greater meteorological achievement to depress its soggy citizens. A “sunny day” is defined by the National Weather Service as skies having less than 30% of its expanse cluttered with clouds. Based on that measurement, Seattle’s most recent sunny day was Nov 30. No wonder the city is known for its coffee culture. The big round thing on the Space Needle is a giant snooze button.
It’ll Get Better
Many years ago, I had a reassuring quote cross-stitched onto a square of white fabric and framed in my first counseling office. It said, “No winter lasts forever and no spring skips its turn.” Winter has an expiration date. The gloomy gray rainy days of winter don’t last forever — it just feels that way … in late April.
But then spring does come … in early May … and lasts almost an entire week before summer arrives early. So, hang in there. In just a few months you’ll be celebrating the cameo appearance of spring the way you catch a glimpse of a celebrity at J. Alexander’s. And before you know it, the sun will be a permanent fixture in the early June sky, baking your front lawn into a crisp, roasting and testing your endurance at Little League baseball games, and making you long for the short days of winter. Oh, did I mention that in July and August many people in sunny cool Seattle sleep with their windows open?
Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.
