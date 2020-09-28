Fans of the annual Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival can now mark the dates Sept. 25-26, 2021, on their calendars, and perhaps put the disappointment of the canceled 2020 event behind them.
Producers of Pilgrimage announced the dates Saturday as part of a retrospective video shown on the festival’s Facebook page and is now available to view at www.PilgrimageFestival.com. This year’s event, which had been scheduled for this past weekend, was canceled earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, in support of local musicians, the festival announced it has launched a special vintage merchandise sale on the website for a limited time with net proceeds to benefit MusiCares.
“We are looking forward to gathering back with our Pilgrimage family at The Park at Harlinsdale in 2021,” a statement from the producers reads on a press release. “It will be here before we know it and once again the air will be filled with great music and our fans will be enjoying the local food, artisans and flavor that is unique to Franklin.”
Pilgrimage has evolved into a boutique festival institution receiving national acclaim in just five years. It was nominated in 2019 by Pollstar as one of the nation’s best small festivals and has provided a music center point to Franklin and Middle Tennessee.
Music lovers of every age and interest have made the annual pilgrimage to the festival to enjoy the carefully curated line-up of artists, local cuisine, craft beverages, the beauty of The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, and of course, the virtues of Franklin, which was recently named as one of 10 All-America Cities.
MusiCares, a friend and ally of the music community, was established by the Recording Academy to safeguard the health and well-being of all music people. For more information, visit www.MusiCares.org.
