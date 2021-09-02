The It’s All Your Fault goodbye episodes continue as we say farewell to one of our own — host Geert De Lombaerde is leaving the Nashville Post and his IAYF-hosting duties in the dust and moving on to exciting new opportunities. But don’t worry! He promises to visit from time to time and he was kind enough to record one more episode with co-hosts Michael Gallagher and Megan Seling to take a look at the upcoming hockey season.
The first question on the minds of many: What’s up with the goalie situation? Are the Preds all-in on Juuse Saros? Who will be the backup goalie this season: David Rittich or Connor Ingram? When can fans expect to see Yaroslav Askarov?
Also: Filip Forsberg and Mattias Ekholm haven’t extended their contracts with the team. Are either of them thinking about jumping ship after all the offseason antics?
