On this week's episode, co-hosts Michael Gallagher, Geert De Lombaerde and Megan Seling recap the team's first two games against the Carolina Hurricanes. What went wrong? Was the lack of production on the power play the only issue on the ice?
Also discussed: When Coach Hynes was asked about the team's performance after Game 2, he got defensive, dodged a question and wondered whether or not the reporters were watching the same game he was watching. Does the franchise have a healthy relationship with the media? Or is it unable to take criticism?
Plus: Predictions about Games 3 and 4. Will an enthusiastic home crowd give the guys the spark they need? Listen along to the conversation right here.
You can subscribe to It's All Your Fault on iTunes, Stitcher or wherever your favorite podcasts are available. And if you like what you hear, please take a minute to leave us a good review and then tell a friend or two (or 10!) about us. You can also follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.