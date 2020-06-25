It’s officially summer, the season of long hot days, fun in the sun and, of course, LOTS of air conditioning!
Many of you have received your first large electric bill of the season reflecting the temperature change and although you are enjoying the beautiful hot days after being cooped up for months, you aren’t enjoying the high energy bills.
Once you get past the utility’s reminder that you live in the hot and humid south, you may want to perform a quick energy audit around your home to ensure you are doing all you can to minimize cooling costs.
One of the best places to start is with your HVAC unit. If it has been a while, you might want to schedule a seasonal checkup with a reputable company to be sure your unit is in good working order. Sometimes they can uncover small issues that can be resolved before the unit works overtime and freezes up in the middle of July with no warning!
Whether you call for a service, you should continue to change the filters on a regular basis to keep the clean air flowing! You should also keep debris away from the unit and check for and seal gaps in the ductwork where air could be escaping. This is also a good time to check the caulking and weather stripping around doors and windows. Not only will sealing leaks help save energy and money now, but you will get a head start on the heating season.
If you haven’t installed a programmable thermostat yet, now may be a good time to take the plunge. There is a wide variety of units available from those that don’t require an internet connection to those that can be controlled using a smart phone or tablet and monitored while you are away from home. Many “smart” thermostats also have “learning” modes that identify your usage patterns for better efficiency.
Some other easy low-tech options for energy savings include changing the direction of your ceiling fan to counterclockwise for summer use and keeping blinds, drapes or shutters closed in areas where your home receives abundant sunlight.
Following just a few of these low cost tips can help you save some money on your energy bills while you keep your home and family comfortable soaking up the sun!
