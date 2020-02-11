A range of topics will be covered as the Battle of Franklin Trust gets set to host its first lecture series discussion of 2020 on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. at the Fleming Center at Carnton in Franklin.
Featuring Chris Williamson of Strong Tower Bible Church and Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric A. Jacobson as speakers, the lecture will explore the Civil War, the 15th Amendment, monuments, the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders.
“Our lecture series, which we launched a decade ago, are about educating the Franklin community while discussing the topics connected to our mission,” Jacobson said. “Dr. Chris Williamson will bring a unique point of view to some of the topics that impact us all.”
Williamson is the founder and senior pastor of Strong Tower Bible Church. He received his doctor of strategic leadership from Regent University’s School of Business and Leadership and was ordained in 1992. He has preached in various churches, colleges, conferences and outreach events all over the U.S. and has ministered abroad.
Williamson has also authored two books and served a pivotal role in the development of the Battle of Franklin Trust’s “Fuller Story,” which helped tell the stories of the African American experience before, during and after the Civil War.
The lecture should last about 45 minutes, followed by a panel Q&A. Additional lectures such as “The Changing Face of Civil War Interpretation,” “The Reconstruction Amendments and our Changing Constitution” and “John Bell Hood and Why Facts Matter” will be covered throughout the year.
The events are free and open to the public; however, reservations are required due to limited seating. For reservations, contact hannah@boft.org or 615-794- 0903. For more information about the Battle of Franklin Trust, visit www.boft.org.
