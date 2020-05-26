Brentwood-based health care communications firm Jarrard Phillips Cate & Hancock has added veteran executives David Pate and Denise Venditti as of-counsel advisors.
Pate was most recently president and CEO of the six-hospital system St. Luke’s Health System in Idaho, a position he held for about 10 years, according to a release. He joined that organization in 2009 from St. Luke’s Episcopal Health System in Houston and, among other things, led its push into various value-based care arrangements.
Venditti is former vice president of patient experience at Pennsylvania-based Geisinger Health System. She has extensive experience in acute-care hospital operations and has emphasized quality improvement, employee engagement and patient experience.
“Health care providers are navigating historic disruption and uncharted waters as society emerges from the initial COVID-19 crisis,” Jarrard Inc. President and CEO David Jarrard said in the release. “We know that David’s and Denise’s depth of experience within the industry and compassion for the people they serve provide our team with powerful new perspectives and our clients with unmatched strategic and tactical insight.”
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
