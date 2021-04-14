An ex-NFL star and reality television personality have been sued by an Alabama man who alleges he was bitten by one of their dogs at a Williamson County home last year.
Nathan Beam of Jackson County, Ala., filed a civil suit in the Davidson County Circuit Court Wednesday against former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, former Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari and Nashville-based limited liability company Next Chapter, LLC. The suit seeks $500,000 in damages.
Cutler and Cavalleri were formerly married, but announced a divorce last April.
Nashville attorney William B. Hicky filed the case on behalf of Beam.
The suit alleges that, in June 2020, one of Cutler and Cavallari's two German Shepherds bit him while he was on assignment for a cable installation at a Franklin home, located on 2050 Old Hillsboro Road. Next Chapter, LLC, owned the home at the time of the alleged event.
The suit alleges the two dogs were not restrained or otherwise restricted to an enclosed area, which Beam says was against the installation agreement.
Beam alleges that the dog in question, believed to be named "Kona," was blocking his door to his car once he completed his installation assignment. While he allegedly tried to pick an item up off the ground with a hope the dog would leave, the suit alleges that "the dog's mouth and teeth clamped down on Plaintiff's left thumb and fingernail and would not let go for several seconds."
He alleges, after the incident, a personal assistant and/or agent for Cavallari brought out a paper towel and told him to leave the property immediately. The suit says that Cutler and Cavallari were not at the residence at the time of the incident.
The suit also alleges Beam "did not entice, disturb, alarm, harass, or otherwise provoke the dog."
The suit says the incident violates Tennessee code with regard to keeping dogs under reasonable control at all times and preventing them from running at large. It also says the people on premises did nothing to restrain, confine or control the dogs while Beam was performing his installation duties.
Beam alleges that he has suffered "physical pain and mental suffering" because of the bite and has "visible disfigurement and scarring."
The suit says he is seeking $500,000 from the three defendants for "bodily injury, medical expenses, future medical expenses, permanent impairment, pain and suffering, disfigurement and scarring, emotional distress, loss of wages, loss of enjoyment of life, and other related compensatory damages."
An Instagram post from Cavallari made on Oct. 25, 2017, is cited in the suit, labeling the two German Shepherds as "#TrainedKillers" along with the hashtag #DontMessWithThisCrew." Another post mentioned in the suit from Cavallari made on Oct. 17, 2017, shows one of the German Shepherds with the caption, "Beast."
Cutler is a former Vanderbilt quarterback who was drafted in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft to Denver before being traded to Chicago later in his career.
Cavallari made her name on MTV's popular reality television series Laguna Beach. The two co-starred on E! with the Nashville-based series Very Cavallari from 2018-20.
The suit says Cavallari is a resident of Williamson County and says Cutler resides in Davidson County.
