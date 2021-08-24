Jay Cutler was one of the more polarizing figures in the NFL for 12 years.
His brash personality and tell-it-like-it-is attitude make him a perfect fit for the podcasting world, which is exactly where Cutler is heading.
The former Vanderbilt quarterback confirmed on social media Monday that he is launching a new podcast series – Uncut with Jay Cutler -- on Aug. 25, where he will record episodes in Nashville for PodcastOne’s Sportnet, according to Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter.
“New podcast starting up tomorrow,” Cutler tweeted. “You can download it on Spotify, Apple, etc. Hit me up with questions and anyone you want to see on the podcast.”
The 38-year-old signed a partnership with full-service talent agency Buchwald. Cutler’s new venture will expand beyond the world of sports, where he will interview friends, pro athletes, and other celebrities as he explores “all walks of life.”
His inaugural guest will be former NFL player-turned-singer Zach Miller, Kansas City Chiefs lineman Kyle Long and Dan Katz of Barstool Sports.
“I’m looking forward to talking with different guests from the world of sports, food, entertainment, politics and beyond to have the chance to learn and to share opinions on a variety of issues and topics weekly reaching new audiences and reconnecting with those who have followed and supported me throughout my playing days and to be able to show other aspects of myself and interests in a fun and informative way,” Cutler told the Hollywood Reporter.
Cutler threw for 8,697 yards and 59 touchdowns in four years with Vanderbilt before being drafted 11th overall by the Denver Broncos in 2006. He went on to have a 12-year NFL career with the Broncos, Bears and Dolphins, where he threw for 35,133 yards and 227 touchdowns while completing 62 percent of his passes.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
