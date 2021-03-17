After free agents Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith took their talents elsewhere, many expected the same would happen with Tennessee Titans free-agent linebacker Jayon Brown.
But, despite market value Spotrac estimated at $11.1 million annually, Brown surprisingly didn’t chase a big contract and has elected to stay in Tennessee on a team-friendly deal, according to a report from NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.
“LB Jayon Brown returning to the Titans on a 1-year deal worth $5.25M, per source,” Pelissero tweeted on Wednesday. “Turned down other offers to return to revamped Titans D and reset his budding market prior to his elbow injury last season.”
Before getting injured in Week 10 last year, Brown played in at least 75 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in 2018 and 2019. Despite missing the final six games of the 2020 season, he still finished fifth on the team in tackles with 76. The Titans allowed 5.6 yards per play with him on the field last season and 6.3 yards with him out of the lineup, per ESPN Stats & Info. They also surrendered an average of 25 more yards per game in the six games he missed.
He had five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two QB hits and a sack, and was on pace to surpass his career-high 105 tackles from 2019.
“He’s a really instinctive player,” Titans GM Jon Robinson said recently. “He’s good in zone coverage, he’s good in man coverage. He’s been disruptive as a blitzer for us. He’s kind of this — I don’t want to say new age of linebacker — but just kind of this undersized, productive player who relies on his instincts, his speed, and his ability to match players.”
Playing sideline to sideline, Brown can be disruptive against the run and his effectiveness on blitzes is often overlooked.
The 26-year-old has entrenched himself in the middle of the Titans defense and emerged as one of the better coverage linebackers in the NFL. He was tied with safety Amani Hooker for the second-most pass breakups (eight) last year and his 22 pass break ups since 2018 rank fifth among all inside linebackers.
His presence will also boost for a revamped secondary, which could benefit from having more help in pass coverage.
“If you can take a target away that the quarterback is going to throw to, then the quarterback has got to hold the ball longer and it gives you a chance to get there and rush,” Robinson continued. “[Brown’s] been a good player for us. Unfortunate, we certainly could have used him down the stretch there when he got hurt, but we’ll see kind of how that goes moving forward.”
With Brown returning, Tennessee looks a lot better in the middle than it did just 24 hours ago with only Rashaan Evans and David Long as linebackers. The additions of Bud Dupree and Denico Autry now give the Titans a more formidable front seven.
