After seemingly being linked to nearly every open college head coaching job, former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher has landed another head coaching job. But not in the NFL or NCAA.
Fisher was announced as the head coach of the Michigan Panthers in the reboot of the USFL, which is set to begin playing on April 16. He had recently been linked to several college head coaching jobs including those at USC, East Tennessee State University and Montana State, and his name was thrown around the last time Vanderbilt and Tennessee had head coaching vacancies.
“I've been out of coaching for a few years now, but I've watched it at every level, and I've come to realize that I miss it,” Fisher said in a league release. “During my time away, I was blessed to do a lot of cool things, and I've caught plenty of fish. But there's a void there. So, I'm excited about the opportunity to fill that void by coaching in the USFL and getting back to the sideline.”
The USFL will feature eight teams playing a 10-game schedule in the spring beginning in mid-April and running through June. Games will be played in a yet-to-be-announced host city.
The top two teams in each division will meet in a winner-take-all division championship game, with the two winners facing off for the league championship. Fisher’s Panthers will play in the North Division with the New Jersey Generals, coached by Mike Riley; the Philadelphia Stars, coached by Bart Andrus; and the Pittsburgh Maulers, coached by Kirby Wilson.
The other USFL coaches include Larry Fedora (New Orleans Breakers), Skip Holtz (Birmingham Stallions), Todd Haley (Tampa Bay Bandits) and Kevin Sumlin (Houston Gamblers).
Fisher spent 17 years as the head coach of the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans, compiling a 142-120 record with three division titles, two AFC Championship appearances and an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIV. He was inducted into the Titans Ring of Honor this season and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.
Fisher spent five seasons as the head coach of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams with a 31-45-1 record. The Rams never finished better than third in the NFC West in any season under Fisher.
The 63-year-old recently served as an adviser to first-year Tennessee State University head coach Eddie George, whom he coached with the Titans from 1996-2003.
