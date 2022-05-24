The state house of representatives’ race for District 92 saw another formal announcement of candidacy this month from Williamson County's own Jeff Ford.
A seventh-generation Middle Tennessean, Ford brings 30 years of business experience to his 16 years of political experience. In tandem with his conservative track record, Ford says he is uniquely prepared to tackle the improvement of schools, road expansions, securing significant employment commitments from incoming businesses and preserving conservative values.
“As a state house representative, I will work to improve our public school system by providing our children with the best education possible, ensuring our schools teach basics and no indoctrination of children, reduce congestion by building new roads and expanding the ones we have, and continue the economic boom we are having by creating more jobs for Williamson and Marshall County,” said Ford.
Ford has served several terms on the Williamson County Commission, formerly as a resident of Brentwood. During his tenure as a county commissioner, he chaired both the education and law enforcement committees. He first became a commissioner for District 6 in 2002, and this is not his first run for state legislature. In 2017, Ford announced his campaign for the 61st District seat when then-incumbent Charles Sargent heralded his retirement.
Ford has named Monty Lankford as his campaign treasurer.
District 92 — which includes Marshall County, the City of Spring Hill and southern parts of Williamson County — is presently represented by incumbent Todd Warner whose campaign has carried controversy from his having been targeted by a high-profile FBI investigation and continued retainer of political campaign vendor Dixieland Strategies, an Alabama advertising company involved in what a federal investigation probed as potential campaign finance corruption. This takes on the appearance of disregard for campaign regulations when considered with two signage violations Thompson’s Station on Columbia Pike and then Lewisburg Pike.
Ford is also running against fellow Spring Hill resident Matt Fitterer, an alderman on the mayoral board. Both brandish their commitment to conservative values.
“I want to see conservative Republican values represented in Nashville,” Ford said. “I will work hard every day to make sure that happens.”
Ford is known as an active member in the community for his years of involvement in youth sports as a coach as well as service as a cub scout leader, a Rotarian, church deacon and Sunday School teacher at Cross Point Church in Spring Hill where he now lives with Leigh, his wife with whom he has five children and soon grandchildren. His son also serves as the international missions’ director at Cross Point. He also participated in the county’s community leadership programs.
