The Franklin Theatre will host the 15th annual Jeffrey Steele & Friends fundraiser concert Monday, March 7, with the event supporting overlooked and at-risk youth in Middle Tennessee and beyond in the memory of Steele’s son Alex, who died in 2007.
With help from the Jeffrey Steele & Friends events, The Alex LeVasseur Memorial Fund has been able to build partnerships and lend support to many youth-focused organizations including the YMCA of Middle Tennessee and its Y-CAP programs which help at-risk youth, The Beat of Life and its youth-based music programing, The Skate Park Project, a nonprofit led by Tony Hawk to support the building of skate parks across the country in the most vulnerable populations, and many more.
“We’ve been blown away with your generosity over the past 15 years,” reads a statement from the LeVasseur family. “We have raised over $1.5 million to help nonprofits in our area who are championing our youth and the kids of our community and in other neighborhoods and communities across the country to share Alex’s love and light to those who need it most.”
The evening to be hosted by Steele & Casey LeVasseur will include performances by Lit, Ira Dean, Billy Dean, Darryl Worley, Silence X Noise, CJ Solar, Bridgette Tatum, Stephen Wilson Jr., Phil Vassar and Jeffrey Steele.
It will be a night of music and live auction to celebrate and honor the life of Alex while money is raised to support at-risk youth, according to a press release from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Tickets are on sale through the Franklin Theatre or by clicking here.
A five-time Grammy nominee, Steele has been recognized by BMI for over 65 million airplays for hits he penned for a multitude of artists including Keith Urban, Eric Church, Zac Brown Band, Jimmy Buffett, Montgomery Gentry, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cher, .38 Special, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Trace Adkins, LeAnn Rimes, Rascal Flatts and Van Zant, Joe Cocker, Little Feat ft. Bob Seger, Joe Bonamassa, Cascada and more.
