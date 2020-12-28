JetBlue will begin offering nonstop service connecting Cancun and Nashville in March — the first international route for the airline from Nashville International Airport.
According to a release, the future service to the Mexican resort city will run three times a week.
“JetBlue’s new international service is terrific news, and we appreciate their commitment to providing more options for travelers,” Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO, said in the release.
JetBlue, which is billed as a low-cost airline, is based in Long Island City, New York. It is one of the 10 largest North American airlines based on passengers carried.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
