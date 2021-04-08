The Tennessee Titans have made it clear having the 28th-ranked defense will not be acceptable again this year.
In an effort to strengthen their defensive unit, the Titans announced on Wednesday they have brought back former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, adding the 18-year veteran coach as a senior defensive assistant.
Schwartz spent 10 seasons with the Titans as a defensive assistant (1999), a linebackers coach (2000) and defensive coordinator (2001-08) before leaving to be the head coach of the Detroit Lions in 2009.
"We are excited to add Jim to our staff," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "He has a deep level of football knowledge and has overseen a great deal of success on the defensive side of the ball, so it is always good to add a quality coach to our staff. This role will provide our defensive staff with Jim's experience and perspective in the staff meetings and on the practice field."
During Schwartz’s tenure with the Titans, the franchise made six playoff appearances, two AFC Championship game appearances and one Super Bowl appearance. His knowledge and experience could prove beneficial for Shane Bowen, who was officially promoted to the Titans DC job in January.
Schwartz planned to initially step away from coaching and consider retirement after leaving the Eagles at the end of last season. The Titans were able to entice the 54-year-old to take a less-demanding position with the team, lightening his workload while allowing him to continue to remain in coaching.
"Although my passion for the game remains strong, it is best for me to step back from the day-to-day of coaching for the time being,” Schwartz said back in January. “I have too much respect for the game and for everybody involved to compromise the level of commitment that I believe is necessary to do the job.”
After five seasons as head coach of the Lions, Schwartz spent a season as the defensive coordinator for Buffalo in 2014. The Bills led the NFL that year with 54 sacks.
Taking a year off in 2015, Schwartz returned for five seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-2020, winning a Super Bowl in 2017. In his five seasons with the team, the Eagles averaged 41.6 sacks per season and ranked third in third-down defense (35.9 percent) and sixth in red-zone defense (52.7 percent).
