In honor of their 86th Anniversary in business, Jimmy Kelly’s Steakhouse is holding a one day sale on Thursday, Nov. 12, granting customers a special $100 gift card for only $50.
Jimmy Kelly’s is offering this special as a way to say thank you to Nashville for its continued support. “We’re very appreciative that four generations of Nashvillians have dined at Jimmy Kelly’s,” owner Mike Kelly said.
Kelly’s grandfather, John Kelly, opened the restaurant in 1934 in the midst of the Great Depression and a year after the repeal of prohibition. John Kelly made a simple promise to himself and those who came to Jimmy Kelly’s: “He would serve a great steak, a generous portion of whiskey and ensure the service was always attentive.”
Kelly said he’s happy to be able to continue to serve Nashville through weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, and of course, the holiday season.
The one day gift card special is more than your average special. Each purchase of the gift card on Nov. 12 will also include an interactive holiday card. The festive card, which holds the gift card, has a QR code located on the back which guests can scan using their phone. Once it’s been scanned, a fire and holiday music will appear on the screen. Inside of the holiday card, there is a spot to slide your phone into, illuminating a fireplace! It’s the perfect holiday gift for any family member or friend. Click here to see the card in action.
Click here to order the card. The offer is online only.
For the holiday season, the mansion will be decorated to the nines with seven Christmas trees, four wood-burning fireplaces and even a visit from Saint Nick on Dec. 20, 21 and 23.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the restaurant is following these safety measures to ensure the health of its customers and staff:
- Reduced seating capacity to ensure proper distancing
- Masks are required until you are seated
- Ample covered patio seating for your safety just in time to enjoy the fall weather
- Private rooms available that are secluded from the open dining room area
Jimmy Kelly’s Steakhouse is located at 217 Louise Ave, Nashville, TN 37203. They are open Monday-Thursday from 5-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4:30-10 p.m., and closed on Sundays.
