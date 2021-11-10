In honor of their 87th Anniversary in business, Jimmy Kelly’s Steakhouse is holding a one day sale on Thursday, Nov. 11, granting customers a special $100 gift card for only $50.
Jimmy Kelly’s is offering this special as a way to say thank you to Nashville for its continued support. “We’re very appreciative that four generations of Nashvillians have dined at Jimmy Kelly’s,” owner Mike Kelly said.
Kelly’s grandfather, John Kelly, opened the restaurant in 1934 in the midst of the Great Depression and a year after the repeal of prohibition. John Kelly made a simple promise to himself and those who came to Jimmy Kelly’s: “He would serve a great steak, a generous portion of whiskey and ensure the service was always attentive.”
Kelly said he’s happy to be able to continue to serve Nashville through weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, and of course, the holiday season.
Click here to order the card. The offer is online only.
For the holiday season, the mansion will be decorated to the nines with seven Christmas trees, four wood-burning fireplaces and even a visit from Saint Nick on Dec. 20, 21 and 23.
Jimmy Kelly’s Steakhouse is located at 217 Louise Ave, Nashville, TN 37203. They are open Monday-Thursday from 5-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4:30-10 p.m., and closed on Sundays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.