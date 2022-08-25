The Tennessee Titans appear to be stockpiling former Nashville-area prep football standouts.
After picking ex-University of Tennessee safety and John Overton High School alum Theo Jackson in the sixth round of the 2022 draft, the Titans traded a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2024 seventh-round pick and safety Ugo Amadi, also an Overton grad.
It was the second time in the last week Amadi had been traded after the Seahawks shipped him to Philadelphia for receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. To make room for him, the Titans placed linebacker Monty Rice on the reserve/PUP list, meaning he’ll miss the first four games of the regular season.
Amadi is the fourth defensive back the Titans have added over the last few weeks including Lonnie Johnson Jr., Tyree Gillespie, and Adrian Colbert.
A fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 out of Oregon, Amadi had back-to-back 50-tackle seasons in Seattle in 2020 and 2021, where he played at least 50 percent of the Seahawks’ defensive snaps both years.
He’s totaled 125 tackles, 13 passes defensed, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one interception, and one fumble recovery over his three-year career. In coverage, Amadi allowed 103 completions on 135 pass attempts, 8.6 yards per completion and just one touchdown. He’s also a special teams contributor, registering 580 special teams snaps over three years with Seattle.
At Oregon, Amadi had 165 tackles, 25 passes defensed, nine interceptions — including three pick-6s — 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 51 games with the Ducks.
During his senior year, he was an Associated Press All-Pac-12 second team selection and an All-Pac-12 honorable mention by the league coaches, and he won the Lombardi Award, which is given annually to the player who “best embodies the values and spirit of NFL's legendary coach Vince Lombardi.”
