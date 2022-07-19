At next Monday’s Brentwood City Commission meeting, the commissioners will vote to approve or deny several matters concerning the library.
These include the procurement of a vendor through proposals for updated cellular service, purchase of Freegal Music for guests to enjoy and a renewal of the Online Computer Library Center (OCLC).
If approved, John P. Holt Brentwood Library patrons will see some updates, as well as have access to a couple of beloved services, in the near future.
The library, as well as the Brentwood Police Department Headquarters, have poor cellular service inside of the buildings, according to the online agenda. This causes accessibility and safety issues at both locations. If approved, both buildings will eventually be equipped with the Nextivity Cel-Fi system to improve technological services.
The library also provides music to its patrons via Freegal Music. Patrons can stream and download music via the website or on their phones. This service has been popular among library guests for years, with the number of users increasing 34 percent since last year. Funding for Freegal Music from Library Ideas, LLC is available within the library’s FY 2023 budget. The annual cost for FY23 will be $20,085.
According to the online agenda, the OCLC is a nonprofit membership, computer library service, and research organization that provides access to worldwide information.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library has been subscribing to the service for over a decade, sharing the library’s catalog records with others across the world and receiving records from places across the globe in return. The OCLC also provides the Library of Congress with records that can be adapted to local communities. The annual charge for the service will be $26,825.91.
Click here to see the full list of items on the agenda for next Monday’s meeting.
