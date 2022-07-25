Despite what they may have believed, the customers at Nelly's Italian Cafe & Pizza in Spring Hill were not being pranked on Thursday when actor and stunt performer Johnny Knoxville stopped by.
The star of the Jackass franchise and Knoxville, Tennessee, native dropped in unexpectedly, pulling up in a limousine alongside a tour bus to order pizza.
“Wow!! We just met @johnnyknoxville!! Thank you so much for coming to Nellys! You made our day," the restaurant said on Instagram.
Knoxville signed pizza boxes for the customers inside and even bought a few of Nelly's hoodies.
Earlier this year, Knoxville starred in the fourth feature film in the Jackass series, Jackass Forever. The movie featured a pair of local sports figure cameos from former Brentwood Academy star and current Los Angeles Ram Jalen Ramsey and former Nashville Predators All-Star P.K. Subban.
