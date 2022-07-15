The Republican primary race for Williamson County's District 27 state senate seat is entering its final lap, with incumbent Jack Johnson facing a legitimate push from Tennessee Stands founder Gary Humble.
With the primary vote set for Aug. 4, both campaigns are courting endorsements from various figures from around the county.
Johnson, the sitting Senate Majority Leader, earned recent endorsements from House Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), a former colleague of Johnson's in the Tennessee legislature.
"I had the privilege of serving with Jack Johnson in the State Senate for six years. Jack is a champion for Williamson County and a great leader for Senate Republicans,” Green said. “No one works harder than Jack, and I’m proud to support him for re-election.”
Williamson County mayor Rogers Anderson also threw his support behind the state senator.
“I am proud to endorse Senator Jack Johnson for re-election," Anderson said in a statement. "Jack always goes above and beyond to keep us updated on legislation that could impact us here in Williamson County, and he earnestly seeks our input. It is vital that our state senator is someone that we can trust to protect our conservative values and our way of life."
Senator Marsha Blackburn has previously endorsed Johnson in this cycle, appearing with the state senator at his Boots & Jeans, BBQ & Beans fundraiser this past weekend. Gov. Bill Lee also appeared at the event and formally endorsed Johnson Friday.
“I am proud to endorse my senator and good friend Jack Johnson in his re-election. Jack and I have a strong partnership that allows us to protect our conservative values and ensure Tennessee continues to be the best state in the country," Lee said in a statement. "I’m looking forward to casting my vote for Jack Johnson, and I encourage my fellow Williamson Countians to join me in supporting him. A vote for Jack is a vote for Tennessee’s bright future.”
Johnson has received campaign contributions from a handful of his colleagues like Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton.
Humble has received endorsements from former Nashville Predators star Mike Fisher and finance personality Dave Ramsey.
"I am proud to call Tennessee home," Fisher said. "And I am proud to support my friend, Gary Humble for state senate because I know he is the kind of leader we need."
Fisher and his wife, country star Carrie Underwood, were among those who gave Humble maximum primary campaign donations, per The Tennessee Journal.
Ramsey touted Humble's anti-vaccine mandate activism as part of his endorsement.
“I have been saddened by elites attempting to take my medical freedoms as well as the medical freedoms of my children and grandchildren," Ramsey said. "The overreach of those who think themselves arbiters over our rights is unconscionable. Gary stood up to those forces."
Johnson raised $181,700 in the second quarter, with $49,200 saved for the general election, per The Tennessee Journal. Humble raised $124,000 in that time frame.
