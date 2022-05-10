Josh Peck will be returning to the sideline with Ravenwood High School's wrestling program.
The school announced this week that Peck will be taking back over the program he helped build at Ravenwood as its new wrestling coach.
Peck was a founding math teacher at Ravenwood when the school opened in 2002 and successfully built up its wrestling program as its first head coach.
He will follow Brody Faler, who spent three years leading the Raptor grapplers.
After leaving Ravenwood, Peck spent the first four years of Nolensville's existence building its wrestling program up from the ground. In the 2018-19 season, the team placed second in the state duals competition and has had numerous wrestlers compete in the state individual meets.
He returned to Ravenwood in 2020 to teach robotics and programming, and now will take back the mantle as its wrestling coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.