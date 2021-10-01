Josh Reynolds has had many different roles on the Tennessee Titans, despite playing only 11 official offensive snaps.
Reynolds started as Tennessee’s No. 2 receiver after signing as a free agent in March, but he tumbled down the depth chart after the acquisition of Julio Jones in June and following the emergence of both Chester Rogers and Marcus Johnson during training camp.
Now, Reynolds finds himself with a golden opportunity to make his mark on the Titans offense Sunday against the New York Jets with A.J. Brown and Jones both expected to sit out due to hamstring injuries.
“I’m very eager [for the opportunity],” Reynolds said. “That’s what I came here for. So, it [seems] my opportunity is coming this week, and I want to make the most of it.”
Reynolds has been battling an Achilles injury that kept him from playing Week 1 against Arizona, and last week against Indianapolis he was a healthy scratch. He played 11 snaps against Seattle in Week 2 but wasn’t targeted.
Of the receivers available for Tennessee on Sunday — also including Nick Webstrook-Ikhine, Racey McMath, Rogers and Johnson — Reynolds is the most experienced, playing in 65 games, including 24 starts, for the Los Angeles Rams over the last four years.
He served as the Rams’ No. 3 wideout behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, registering 113 receptions, 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns over that span.
But aside from his experience, Reynolds brings attributes to the table that some of Tennessee’s other receivers don’t possess.
“We’ve got to make sure if he’s able to go and contribute, that we have some stuff in there for him,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said. “…He has a different skillset than some of the other guys. He has some length, has some smooth route-running ability. So, I’m excited to see where Josh is at and where we’re at going into this Sunday.”
Despite not seeing the field much three games into the season, Reynolds does have the added benefit of seeing plenty of reps with Ryan Tannehill during training camp. He was one of the WRs who benefited from Brown and Jones sitting out much of the team’s practices and three preseason games.
With Westbrook-Ikhine emerging as Tannehill’s go-to receiver in the fourth quarter last week and Rogers looking like the best option in the slot, Reynolds could have a breakout game on the outside.
“I’m going to prepare every day like I usually do, like I’m the starter,” Reynolds said. “Anytime they call my number, I’m going to make the most of my opportunities…It was definitely unfortunate timing with my injury. I don’t know how much it held me back.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.