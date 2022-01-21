Five games into his rookie season in 2011, then-22-year-old Roman Josi recorded the first point of his NHL career, assisting on a David Legwand goal in the final minutes of a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Bridgestone Arena.
That night, Legwand recorded career assist No. 291 of his 356 with the Predators — a franchise record that stood until Thursday’s 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena.
It took Josi 713 games to tie Legwand’s record, and he broke it 11:49 into the first period of Thursday’s game. He then tallied assist No. 358 just six minutes later.
Josi reached his assist milestone in 235 fewer games than Legwand, the first-ever draft pick in franchise history. Thursday was Josi’s eighth multi-assist game this year, and the 64th multi-assist game of his career.
“[Legwand] is such a legend here,” Josi said. “He’s done so many great things for so many years, so [my first assist being on one of his goals is] pretty cool.
“I’ve been really fortunate to play here for so long and play in this great city in front of our fans, a great organization, and I‘ve had some amazing teammates. I’m really fortunate to [have] played with so many great players in the past. [Having the assist record is] pretty special.
Added Predators coach John Hynes: “Matt Duchene gave him an award after the game and said, ‘It’s not every day someone has the opportunity to make history.’ For Roman, it’s special for him. He’s a special player, and it’s a great accomplishment for him. I think it’s not going to stop there. … I think [the record] speaks volumes about his ability as a player.”
Josi’s two-point night moved him a step closer to taking down the next of Legwand’s franchise records that are within striking distance: career points.
The 31-year-old Predators captain needs 78 more to pass Legwand’s franchise mark of 566. Realistically, he could break that one sometime next year. At his current scoring pace, Josi could begin next season roughly 40 points away.
Career records aren’t the only ones in Josi’s sights, however. The Swiss defenseman is currently on pace to break Paul Kariya’s single-season assists record (56), and he’s on pace to tie Nashville single-season records for points (85), points per game (1.05), power play goals (14) and shots (275).
“He has natural instincts where he can make plays that others can’t,” Hynes said. “He sees plays that others don’t, and I think just the level of consistency that he’s able to execute with is just day in and day out, his skillset, his mind for the game is what really separates him. When you combine that with how hard he works and how hard he competes, it’s a pleasure to coach and fun to watch.”
