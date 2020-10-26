Case after case after case, Judge Tim Easter was running thin on compassion.
During his career as a criminal court judge, Easter, now Court of Criminal Appeals judge, needed something to help him overcome compassion fatigue. He found it through the program he helped to start and to lead in 2000, now known as the 21st District Recovery Court.
“Recovery Court has been doing miracles since day one, and one of the first miracles was me, to be honest with you,” Easter said Monday morning during the Recovery Court’s 10th annual Community Breakfast at the Williamson County Enrichment Center. “I had reached a point as a prosecutor and a judge where I was bumping up against something that’s called compassion fatigue — this whole thing of losing the ability to be compassionate.
“The miracle for me was Recovery Court and the opportunity to participate in that.”
For his vision and leadership in the early stages of the program, Judge Easter was recognized Monday as the recipient of this year’s Gayle Moyer Harris Service Award. It was named after one of the other founders of Recovery Court (known then as 21st District Drug Court).
“[Recovery Court] allowed me to rediscover something that, in my way of thinking, is viewing individuals as God’s child, not as a party in a lawsuit where the state of Tennessee is on the other side,” Easter added. “They’re not a file number or an inmate number; they are a child of God who, just like me, deserves some grace and some redemption.
“We’re able to offer that through Recovery Court, to be able to see participants and the talents and abilities that they had. They are an image of God, just like me. And to be able to offer that through something called Recovery Court as a redemptive tool that ultimately would lead to recovery is a blessing I’ll never forget.”
The Community Breakfast also featured a couple of graduates of Recovery Court who went through the program while Judge Easter presided over it. Beverly Snell and Anthony Martin had both started abusing alcohol at an early age, and their struggles became more and more difficult before they participated in Recovery Court.
“It truly saved my life,” Snell told the crowd.
It has turned around many lives over the past couple of decades.
“They look to us as their path out,” Judge James Martin, who currently presides over Recovery Court, said. “They made a choice that they want to live a new life, they want to have a different life. And Recovery Court provides them with that opportunity.
“It’s not an easy program. … The path is rigorous, it is difficult. But for those that succeed, Recovery Court offers them a life of sobriety free of drugs and alcohol, and freedom from imprisonment, crime and oftentimes death.”
