I Love Juice Bar has launched a brand refresh for the first time since its inception in 2013, including at its locations in Franklin, Brentwood and Spring Hill.
In addition to a new menu of juices, smoothies, superfood bowls, soups, shots and lattes, the brand has undergone an update to its entire aesthetic with fresh takes on its storefronts, menus, employee uniforms, gift cards, product branding and more. A sixth Nashville-area location is also slated to open in East Nashville in early 2021.
Rachel Layton, managing partner of I Love Juice Bar, said the brand reset was one of her top goals when she took on her new role at the company last August.
“Juice Bar is a fun, energetic concept, and we want every aspect of our brand to reflect who we are and what we’re about,” Layton said in a press release. “We’re so excited for our guests to experience what the Juice Bar team has been working hard on for months, and we hope that they love it as much as we do.”
The refresh is almost complete at the Juice Bar location on Carothers Parkway and is underway in downtown Franklin on Fifth Avenue North, where owner Jason Collins is working closely with founder Vui Hunt to introduce her new innovative recipes in the coming weeks.
"We are so grateful for our loyal guests and for their appreciation of our amazing menu," Collins said. "We are excited about what's to come but will always offer to make their favorite juices, smoothies and other menu favorites that made them fall in love with I Love Juice Bar many years ago."
As part of the menu refresh, all shots are also available as juices (and vice versa) and all smoothies can be made into smoothie bowls. I Love Juice Bar has also standardized its smoothie bowl toppings to include granola, almond butter, banana, strawberry, hemp seeds and honey, making it easier on guests to note the differences and health benefits in each item.
“When developing these new menu items, I wanted to use ingredients and flavor profiles that would be both unique and familiar,” Hunt said. “I always strive to develop recipes that make it exciting for our guests to select items during their busy days that both nurture the body and taste wonderful.”
The Juice Bar in Brentwood is relocating to the CityPark development off Franklin Road, joining its sister concepts Taziki's and 55 South, which are also part of Fresh Hospitality. Its refresh will happen with the move, which is expected in about three months.
More changes for I Love Juice Bar’s Nashville locations include the relocation of Juice Bar’s Germantown to the Nashville Farmers Market coming in late January, and the upcoming addition of a Juice Bar to the Hunters Station food hall in East Nashville, which is anchored by other Fresh Hospitality concepts Hugh Baby’s, Vui’s Kitchen and The Grilled Cheeserie.
To learn more about I Love Juice Bar or view the new menu, visit ilovejuicebar.com.
