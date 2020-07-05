July's Friends of the Brentwood Library artists exhibited at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library include painter Harry Whitver and ceramicists Rynes Roberts and Amy Krimsier Sterling and photographer Cathy Bouchez.
According to a news release, Painter Harry Whitver grew up in Nashville, graduated from Hillsboro High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Peabody College before going on to serve as a combat artist in the Vietnam War.
Whitver returned to Nashville to work for Bob Hitt’s Illustration Design Group in the 1970s, eventually setting up his own studio in 1979.
As a commercial illustrator, Whitver's clients have included Smithsonian Air & Space magazine, ForbesLife, Delta Faucet, LA Times, OgilvyOne, Crispin Porter, USG, Hamilton Beach, National Geographic and more.
While commercial illustration has been Whitver’s main career, his “second career” in fine art has in recent years pushed him to explore abstract painting.
Whitver's work can be seen here.
The Showcase artists for July include two ceramic artists and a photographer from Tennessee Craft—Midstate.
Ryn Roberts is a ceramicist who draws inspiration from fairy tales and mythology to convey the truths found in legends.
Amy Krimsier Sterling creates cityscapes and narratives with her ceramic sculptures that are glazed with a painter’s eye for details. Her pieces lead the viewer into a different world, offering illustrative snapshots of a much larger story.
Cathy Bouchez is a Belgian-born photographer and artist, now living in Nashville. Her eye for just the right angle, the perfect shot, a moment captured in time are what her fans love about her work.
All of the exhibits are free and open to library visitors during normal business hours throughout July.
The Friends of the Brentwood Library is a nonprofit service organization dedicated to the advancement of the community through its library.
Any artist interested in exhibiting at The John P. Holt Brentwood Library, can contact the Friends of Brentwood Library Art Chair Jeannine Owens at [email protected].
