The Jesus and Justice Candlelight Prayer Vigil that was held June 2 in downtown Franklin was just the beginning.
Featuring a number of speakers such as pastors, community leaders, city officials and students, the event in the parking lot of First Missionary Baptist Church was a wake-up call of sorts to the racial injustice taking place all over the country and especially in response to the brutal killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.
The incident has led to protests and marches in small towns and large cities throughout the nation, and Franklin’s follow-up to the prayer vigil will be a celebration of Juneteenth Saturday, June 20, also at the First Missionarychurch on Natchez Street.
This year’s theme is “RESET,” inspired by the ongoing tragic events in the black community in pursuit of remaining resilient, educated, spiritual, empowered and transformed. The celebration will run from 1-4 p.m.
“After the prayer vigil, we all believed we needed to do something that would bring our community together, to celebrate making it through hard times, just like our ancestors did over 400 years ago,” Pastor Walter Simmons of Empowerment Community Church said in an email. “So we decided that Juneteenth was a great opportunity to RESET. We will educate on the history of Juneteenth, empower people to get out and vote, and have some entertainment in the form of Jason Eskridge. Many vendors will be available, food trucks, and many other things. Juneteenth will be a celebration that I believe is necessary in this climate in the world.”
For the past 15 years, Juneteenth has been held at the McLemore House Museum and hosted by the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County. This year, however, organizers decided to scale it down and make it virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Simmons, one of the organizers for the prayer vigil, is helping with plans for Juneteenth on Natchez Street, along with Howard Garrett Jr., Bryant Herbert and Maria Gaines. Help has also come from a newly formed organization named the Franklin Justice Equality Coalition. It’s made up of several pastors and other leaders from the African American community, including Derrick Solomon, executive director of Hard Bargain Association.
“This is not just a race war, black and white,” Solomon said of the current racial climate. “This is inequality warfare that will only be won by the power of God and pure love for our neighbors. Read Luke 34:10. We must come together and love one another to overcome the darkness. Love will provide the light down this dark path of disparity.”
Solomon said all are invited to Juneteenth, and attendees are required to wear a mask for protection against the virus. Hand sanitizer and face shields will also be available.
He said those who attend are also asked to wear red “as a beautiful representation of common unity. The red is signified as resilience.”
There will be food from African American businesses such as Moe Better BBQ & Fish, and Deezie’s Hot Chicken food truck along with a host of other vendors.
Sponsors of the event include First Missionary Baptist Church, Trap Prayers, Williamson County Democratic Party, Hard Bargain Association, African American Heritage Society, One Gen Away, and several pastors and leaders from the city of Franklin.
In addition, the Williamson County Democratic Party will be onsite to help register voters and explain the process around requesting absentee ballots.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
Visit the Juneteenth Celebration Facebook page for more information.
