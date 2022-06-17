The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will be holding a Juneteenth ceremony Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McLemore House Museum in the Hard Bargain neighborhood of Franklin.
Known as Juneteenth Freedom Day — and held on what will be the recognized federal holiday since the actual June 19 date falls on Sunday this year — the event will feature free tours of the museum, food, games and other activities throughout the day.
This is the first year Juneteenth has been designated a national holiday, with Congress and President Joe Biden having established it last summer.
Originating in Galveston, Texas, the day commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States since 1865.
The McLemore House Museum, which has been restored in recent months, is located at 446 11tth Ave. N. in Franklin.
Click here to reserve a museum tour ticket.
