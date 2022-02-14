Jury selection in the trial of Ashley Kroese, the Thompson’s Station woman charged in the 2020 death of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza, began on Monday.
The trial stars more than roughly a year and a half after the fatal head-on collision occurred on Franklin Road in Brentwood.
Due to the high-profile nature of the local case, a large potential jury pool was convened in Franklin's Historic Courthouse on the town square, which has a larger courtroom than the modern courthouse around the corner on 4th Ave. S. where the actual trial will take place.
At 2:30 p.m., a jury had still not been selected, and it's likely that jurors will not hear opening arguments by the prosecution and defense until Tuesday at the earliest.
The press was not given access to the courtroom during jury selection, but the Home Page will be present in the courtroom throughout the trial with continuing coverage.
Kroese, 26, has been free since July 2020 on a $750,000 bond, and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication and vehicular homicide, aggravated assault that resulted in death.
Legieza, who was 30 at the time of his death, served with BPD since 2015, and is the first officer in the city’s history to die in the line of duty.
Judge James G. Martin III is presiding over the case that is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Carlin Hess, while Kroese is represented by attorney Lee Offman.
On Sunday, Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little issued a statement ahead of the trial.
“In Brentwood, we remain heartbroken over the loss of our friend and dedicated servant, Officer Destin Legieza, on June 18, 2020,” Little said. “Though nothing will bring him back to us or soothe the pain in our hearts, we have faith in our judicial system that justice will be brought to this tragic situation.”
In April 2021, Kimbro’s Pickin’ Parlor, a Franklin bar that Kroese left prior to the early morning crash, settled a civil suit that was filed by lawyers representing Legieza’s widow, and in June 2021, the City of Brentwood renamed the section of Franklin Road where Legieza was killed to the “Officer Destin Legieza Memorial Highway.”
