PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
APRIL 14, 2020
37027
1749 Charity Drive, Brentwood, The Laurels; Buyer: Michelle Elaine and Thomas Willi Koeppe; Seller: Kimberly Rushmore and Daniel Lee Gordon; $1,139,500.
9054 Meadowlawn Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Estates; Buyer: Jennifer Luckett and Jay Derwin; Seller: The Estate of Gary D Lundin; $584,000.
6002 Belle Rive Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Mary Jaclyn and Adam Bush; Seller: Elizabeth P and Jonathan H Ray; $758,000.
6203 River Court, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Renee E and Chad A Pankake; Seller: Elizabeth F and Brian K Hallmark; $780,000.
9706 Whispering Willow Court, Brentwood, Willowmet; Buyer: Valarie A and Ross Nussbalm; Seller: Tara N and Jonathan C Kniss; $649,900.
2 vacant lots on Berwyn Court, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Rahel Tesfaye and Mathioss M Bayssie; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $250,000.
1046 Weston Court, Brentwood, Lansdowne; Buyer: Stephanie K and Mark L Siebe; Seller: Julie L and James A Duensing; $900,000.
717 Shenandoah Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Andrus Legacy Trust; Seller: Stephanie K and Mark Siebe; $530,000.
359 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods West; Buyer: Kristin Paige Roady and Michael Mantegna; Seller: Lynda and William F McParland; $669,900.
6358 Panorama Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood; Buyer: Rachel C and David A Knox; Seller: Jaclyn and Adam Michael Bush; $695,000.
706 Pennines Circle, Brentwood, Whetstone; Buyer: Nagabhushan Mahadevan and Deepa Janakiraman; Seller: Nedra Clem Jackson; $750,000.
9303 Coxboro Lane, Brentwood, Saratoga Hills; Buyer: Myrna H and Neil S Nation; Seller: Susanne and Henry T Ray Revocable Living Trust; $702,000.
9401 Shady Vale Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Jill A and Donny V Mai; Seller: Donna and H A Wright Jr; $500,000.
1752 Wilson Pike, Brentwood, Cross Pointe; Buyer: Margaret Elizabeth Wood and Edward Passano Hill; Seller: Linda L and Jackie E Allen; $575,000.
917 Franklin Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Kimberly Dawn and Thomas Jeffrey Cox; Seller: Defatta Custom Homes LLC; $803,050.
1532 Rosella Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Jenna L and Brent W Nicholson; Seller: Wei Xiong and Chanjuan Shi; $650,000.
9558 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Jennifer Harris Marrow and Adelyn B Harris; Seller: Barron Family Revocable Living Trust; $654,000.
5007 Regent Drive, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Shannon and Joel Hargraves; Seller: Erica Jabr; $535,000.
1550 Shining Ore Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Cynthia J and Michael Albert Tudino; Seller: Hina and Faisal I Siddiqui; $699,900.
37046
7208 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Chloe Elizabeth and James Thomas Wilson II; Seller: Leigh Ann Stach and Robin Singleton Hall; $434,900.
Lots 209 and 212 Neills Branch Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Vineyard Valley LLC; $320,000.
5019 Hilltop Lane, College Grove, St James; Buyer: Atiya and Scott Zach; Seller: Cornerstone Construction Co of TN LLC; $2,168,966.
6814 Chatterton Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Amy W and Gregory S Salkind; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $651,737.
6395 Cox Road, College Grove; Buyer: Jody and Troy Mizell; Seller: Naomi C and James L Hayes; $1,750,000.
8138 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Stacie and Michael Reed; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $3,399,999.
6813 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Robin and Joseph Putulowski Revocable Trust; Seller: Stephanie M and David L Vaughters; $468,000.
37062
7404 Swindon Boulevard, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Melissa S and V David Chism; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $463,750.
1057 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Kajon Dejuan Thomas; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $279,384.
1068 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Lisa and Leslie Halfacre; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $331,118.
7104 Totty Road, Fairview, Evergreen Acres; Buyer: Adventure Real Estate Investing LLC; Seller: Jane F Baker; $170,000.
7215 Kerry Court, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Jenna and Jonathan G Prenares; Seller: MCLS Investments LLC; $524,900.
7349 Coldwater Road, Fairview; Buyer: Roscoe Roatch; Seller: Tyner Family Revocable Living Trust; $360,000.
7700 Millie Louise Court, Fairview, Leverette Meadows; Buyer: Tara Lynn and Douglas Michael Wright; Seller: Steven M Suhrbier; $344,500.
37064
3161 Vera Valley Road, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Breanna Lynn and Chad Michael Merrill; Seller: Paula L Buckner; $375,000.
1404 Primrose Lane, Franklin, Carlisle; Buyer: Elizabeth Delgiacco; Seller: Constance A and Robert M Gemeny; $589,000.
506 Braylon Circle, Franklin, Henley; Buyer: Kelly and Michael W Sweeney; Seller: Loren and Mark Metrick; $894,000.
2001 Roderick Place East, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Frances Harmon; Seller: Margaret P Bugbee; $295,000.
440 Forrest Park Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Elizabeth Torrence and Joe Shearon; Seller: Ronda B and C Kemp Shepherd; $393,000.
2037 Erwin Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kathryn M Turman; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $503,360.
3039 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Linda Caito and Michael L Humphrey; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $593,292.
186 Fowler Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Shelley L Kofahl and Mary Rachel Kihn; Seller: Deborah Susan Miller; $499,900.
390 Glendower Place, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Krista Beth and Zachary Andrew Jameson; Seller: Lori and Michael Whipple; $377,300.
4325 Long Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Baker Family Holdings LLC; Seller: Rita G and W Keith Hammock; $1,400,000.
1186 Glenbrook Drive, Franklin, Ralston Glen; Buyer: Lauren and Gregory John Thoman; Seller: Cynthia A and David M Wright; $468,000.
311 South Margin Street, Franklin; Buyer: Denise J and Richard J Beale 2018 Trust; Seller: Kathleen F Devries; $475,000.
105 Wilshire Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Kimberly Michelle and Zachary Stephen Burch; Seller: Theresa and Douglas Green; $405,000.
Arno Road, Franklin; Buyer: Church Gathering at 840; Seller: Gregory L Langeliers; $496,250.
Arno Road, Franklin; Buyer: Church Gathering at 840; Seller: Smitson Trust; $303,750.
315 James Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Melissa and Jacob Swartz; Seller: Envesta Partners LLC; $430,000.
312 Passage Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Donna L and Brian C Connors; Seller: Lindsay I and Victor E Bocos; $534,900.
711 Countrywood Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Robby Joe Farris; Seller: Kevin R Brady; $367,000.
2 lots on Downs Boulevard, Franklin, Downs Boulevard Properties; Buyer: Downs Group LLC; Seller: Drew J Luna; $1,250,000.
367 Glendower Place, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Raquel Marie Taylor; Seller: Carolyn S and Stephen R Earp; $462,000.
1008 Blaine Court (Special Warranty Deed), Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Desiree and Drew Hove; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $746,878.
1623 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stephanie and Benjamin L Collins; Seller: Cowden Joint Revocable Trust; $825,000.
2000 Ober Brienz Lane, Franklin, Brienz Valley; Buyer: Melissa Vaglio and Andrew Morgan; Seller: April M and Keith G Carrico; $885,000.
104 Poteat Place, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Gemma Manansala and Jesse Randolph Hall; Seller: Clark Family Revocable Trust; $449,579.
1319 West Main Street #203, Franklin, Village at West Main Condos; Buyer: Jacob Wyatt Warner; Seller: Molly M Henderson; $176,500.
119 Front Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Rachel A Marco Revocable Trust; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,042,876.
3051 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Laurie J Caravetta and Catherine Bailey; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $662,301.
125 Front Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Susan Wilson and John B Jewell; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,035,822.
725 Shelley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Terri Lea Bayless; Seller: Sara Elizabeth and Jonathan Parker Shipp; $618,500.
Vacant lot on Green Chapel Road, Franklin, J H Forehand Property; Buyer: Leighann K and Thomas J McCoy; Seller: Shirley A and James Ernest Forehand; $341,000.
37067
2529 Belle Brook Drive, Franklin, Belle Chase; Buyer: Katherine and Michael Lamb; Seller: Ann Lacey Conway; $658,000.
179 Cheswicke Lane, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Iveta and Brett Raymond; Seller: Judy D and John C Wiggers; $511,500.
241 Chatfield Way, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Marisa J and Anthony J Ippolito; Seller: Katherine Neff Wilson; $1,095,000.
2014 Upland Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Daniel B Hunt; Seller: Michael Morris; $349,900.
605 Grange Hill Court, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Francois Peltier; Seller: Christine and Emerson P Harris; $529,900.
200 North Royal Oaks Boulevard #J1, Franklin, Jackson Place; Buyer: Marcelle and Brian Cozier Johnson; Seller: Ashley V and Brian Russell; $224,900.
1106 Cedarview Lane, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Emily Allen and Benjamin Faris; Seller: Tayrien Revocable Living Trust; $950,000.
37069
1414 Amesbury Lane, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: Amesbury Trust; Seller: David Properties of TN II LLC; $1,975,000.
410 Cotton Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Bailey TH and George B Ray Living Trust; Seller: Dorothy L and Wallace Stanley Tyson; $522,650.
1134 Barrel Springs Hollow, Franklin, Forest Home Farms; Buyer: Allison McCullough and Andrew Reid Lovell; Seller: Brooke M and James C Napier; $525,000.
5528 Iron Gate Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Cindy Kent; Seller: Svetlana L and Alexander B Batsuk Sr; $2,125,000.
1105 Hunters Trail Drive, Franklin, Hunters Ridge; Buyer: Emma Wickham and Woodruff Spence Dabbs; Seller: Brandy and John Peterson Trust; $640,000.
1137 Howell Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Tiffani and William Gray; Seller: Britney L and Jonathan D Cashman; $450,000.
111 Deercrest Circle, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Chris Michael Fears Jr; Seller: Sandra C Elder; $375,000.
2484 Santa Barbara Lane, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Amy L and Michael P Brasley; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,048,272.
55 Banwell Park, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Kelly K and Erick F Moden; Seller: Sarah and Logan Hughes; $349,900.
2708 Eglington Terrace, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Stephen Catignani; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,144,446.
2323 Harts Landmark Drive, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Tara and Matthew Schuster; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,305,000.
37135
238 Bent Creek Trace, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Anna M and James B Tomlin; Seller: Phavady Nakincheng and Timothy Daniel Richards; $450,000.
601 Vickery Park Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Sarah and Brian McCoy; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $670,000.
2072 Belsford Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Deanna and Edward Farmer; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $590,000.
609 Vickery Park Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Sheila and Daniel Dierking; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $628,000.
6175 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Steven F Walker; Seller: Laura J and Steven F Walker II; $440,000.
Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: T F Scales Farmstead LP; $407,100.
3000 Wannamaker Trail, Nolensville, Silver Stream; Buyer: Stephanie Kristie and Jason Dylan Risher; Seller: Carolyn H and Johnny A McQuaig; $425,000.
37174
2809 Rippavilla Way, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: Deborah J Etchebehere and Jean B Etchebehere; Seller: Jaime D and George D Gore Jr; $205,000.
3101 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Hannah and Britten Rush; Seller: Carol Guin and Robert Keasler; $410,000.
1124 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Dawn Fulmer Moore and Louis Walter Fulmer; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $527,432.
3002 Melville Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Andrea M and Serge N Kolomiets; Seller: Pamela S and John Hines; $528,900.
2080 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Abigail M and Michael T Jamison; Seller: Diane T and Eddy C Borera; $345,900.
2110 Wall Street, Spring Hill; Buyer: Feigenbaum Family LLC; Seller: GTOM Spring Hill Partners LLC and FS Spring Hill (TN) LLC; $3,170,000.
2108 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Alexander Valen; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $311,473.
1736 Freiburg Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Balaram Sekuboyina; Seller: Caroline A and John M Devonald; $340,000.
304 Oldbury Private Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Jill Roamer; Seller: Madison and Eli Martorana; $219,900.
37179
2246 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Ribbon Home SPV I LLC; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $504,990.
5111 Vista Ridge Lane, Thompsons Station, Briarwood Farms; Buyer: Janet K and Gregory N Avery; Seller: Briarwood Farms LLC; $395,000.
2205 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Vandeventer Family Trust; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $499,990.
2814 Iroquois Drive, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Nicole and Kyle Hargrove; Seller: Amy Kendrick and Clayton Andrew Hardee; $369,900.
1619 Bryson Cove, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Ashlee R Powers; Seller: Katherine and Aaron Meade; $269,000.
3000 Paper Mill Bridge Court, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Amy M and Clayton A Hardee; Seller: Teresa Faulk and John Allen Goodman; $650,000.
1704 Tellico Drive, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Tawny and Ronald King; Seller: Katheryn J and Edwin C Brown; $235,000.
3621 Robbins Nest Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Jeffie H and James N Cherry; Seller: Amy J and Marc G Bercovitch; $612,500.
2586 Milton Lane, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Tammie and Mark Qualls; Seller: Sherri L Pavlina; $340,000.
2767 Sutherland Drive, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Delaney B Scarborough and Samuel D Hall; Seller: Perry E Alexander; $292,500.
6007 Afton Court, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Caroline A and Matthew Devonald; Seller: Roberta and Phil Luckett; $450,000.
