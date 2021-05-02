PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF APRIL 14, 2021
37014
4012 Pinwheel Court, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: McKenzie and Ryan Barnes; Seller: Yaroslava and Matt Ericson; $790,000.
7032 Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Julie Kaye and Craig Bradley Hiscock; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $690,475.
4614 Majestic Meadows Drive, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Maria and Pasquale Patruno; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $959,655.
5541 Hawks Landing Drive, Arrington, Black Hawk; Buyer: Annie and Dane Alexander; Seller: Amy and Mark Montoney; $2,000,000.
4313 Kings Camp Court, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Carrie and Mark David Alper; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,060,475.
37027
344 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Cindy and Benjamin Lee; Seller: Emily Price and Kevin J Baker; $695,000.
9490 Wicklow Road, Brentwood, Glenellen; Buyer: Dana Faye and Joshua Heath Balch; Seller: Carol S and Daniel M Crick; $900,000.
1383 Sweetwater Drive, Brentwood, West; Buyer: Wednesdae D and William W Hester; Seller: Claudia E and Thomas A Duncan; $850,000.
5256 Lysander Lane, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Jenny Gilliand and Murray Arons; Seller: Paula C and Blake M Fernandez; $1,935,000.
9226 Carrisbrook Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Reen and Jamison Baskin; Seller: Gayle F and Thomas J Higgins; $1,935,000.
751 Valhalla Lane, Brentwood, Valhalla; Buyer: Tiffany and Matthew Barney; Seller: Atkins Family Revocable Living Trust; $1,250,000.
216 Ennismore Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Stephen L Foreman; Seller: Reene Locker and Jamison Ryan Baskin; $1,525,000.
6040 Wellesley Way, Brentwood, Landmark of Brentwood; Buyer: William A Hamburg; Seller: Tiffany and Matthew Barney; $832,000.
1039 Holly Tree Farms Road, Brentwood, Holly Tree Farms; Buyer: Patricia and John Scichilone; Seller: Pamela H and David A Carney; $739,900.
1001 Crimson Clover Drive, Brentwood, West; Buyer: Alexandra and Ryan Sledge; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $595,000.
8231 Glover Drive, Brentwood, Parkside at Brenthaven; Buyer: Justin R Krueger Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Stacey W and Todd C Howard; $1,525,000.
1141 Hidden Valley Road, Brentwood, Hidden Valley Estates; Buyer: Joy Ann and Andrew Denny; Seller: Richard C Mangelsdorf Jr; $699,000.
1729 Surrey Drive, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Casey Leigh and Andrew Knowlton Tuttle; Seller: Erin E and Kevin Hunter Birdwell; $880,000.
1814 Grey Pointe Drive, Brentwood, Inglehame Farms; Buyer: Svetlana S and Maximus P Slisenko; Seller: Paula and Rick Pruitt; $895,000.
1228 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Michael Lord; Seller: Jonathan Scott Lucas; $375,000.
704 Edmondson Pike, Brentwood; Buyer: Nikki Marie and Joshua Brandon Smith; Seller: Eurie Jean Herbert Living Trust; $585,000.
307 Southgate Court, Brentwood, Crossroads South; Buyer: Southgate 307 LLC; Seller: WJRJJ Ventures LLC; $3,115,000.
1628 Oakhall Drive, Brentwood, Oakhall; Buyer: Jason Miller Knowles; Seller: Dianne F and Randy M Knowles; $595,000.
1215 Choctaw Trail, Brentwood; Buyer: Katherine and Jay Lown; Seller: Mary and John Anthony; $799,900.
1521 Chestnut Springs Road, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Sina Madani; Seller: Maryam Heydari and Navid Dezhnabadi; $450,000.
1602 Reed Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Karen K and Donald Russell; Seller: Dorothy L Jackson; $315,000.
1305 Robert E Lee Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Ann M and Sam J Hawkins; Seller: J D Slater; $150,000.
1876 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Michele G and Paul Badali; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,269,891.
1920 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Kristen Cope and Oliver Tyler McGee; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,221,900.
1884 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Rachel Victoria and Michael Cullum Harding; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,142,601.
1711 Richbourg Park Drive, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Juliet J S Meinert Trust; Seller: Jennifer Surlock and Regan Colby Harris; $1,500,000.
8209 Devens Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven East; Buyer: Alisa M and Adam Shawn; Seller: Lisa R and Michael V Biscotto; $869,000.
2036 Valleybrook Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Emily Anne and Robert Scott Frans; Seller: Marlene and Kip Sweda; $660,000.
139 Forest Trail, Brentwood, Concord Forest; Buyer: Christopher Duane Alm; Seller: Terry Grater Ector Revocable Living Trust; $566,000.
705 Davis Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Anna C and Robert P Smith; Seller: Deborah G and Stephen R Smith; $524,500.
1130 Haverhill Drive, Brentwood, Concord Hunt; Buyer: Anne H and Andrew C Ferrell; Seller: Susan B and Robert M Derrington; $1,055,000.
9531 Glenfiddich Trace, Brentwood, Glen Abbey; Buyer: Divya Jagadeesh and Gurura J Kedilaya; Seller: Shane R and Timothy M Heslin II; $1,125,000.
1824 Sonoma Trace, Brentwood, Sonoma; Buyer: Rachelle and Jesse Minter; Seller: Deborah J Allen and Robert G Harriman; $1,170,000.
8252 Cavendish Court, Brentwood, Parkside at Brenthaven; Buyer: Allen E Whitt; Seller: Heather M and Christopher J Demetra; $1,500,000.
5 Cloud Point, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Meaghan Claire and David Ryan Johnson; Seller: Five Cloud Investment Trust; $2,000,000.
1815 Terrabrooke Private Court, Brentwood, Terrabrooke; Buyer: Katie L and Luke W Little; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $2,060,000.
6415 Johnson Chapel Circle, Brentwood, Johnson Cove; Buyer: Nashville Design Build Inc; Seller: Laura J Reynolds; $3,000,000.
9190 Brushboro Drive, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Erin E and Kevin H Birdwell; Seller: Jamie and Gregory Raab; $875,000.
37046
8408 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Irrevocable Nashville Land Investment Trust; Seller: Valerie and Stephen Rausch; $159,000.
Vacant lot on McDaniel Road, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $705,000.
9201 Joiner Creek Road, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Hannah and Stephen G Goetz Family Trust; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,402,521.
8012 Backwoods Private Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Scott F Leftwich; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC and Hideaway at Arrington HOA; $2,100,000.
7190 Neills Branch Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: 7190 Neills Branch Drive Trust; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $663,814.
7338 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Kim E and Charles A Locke; Seller: Cynthia A and Brett h Craig Joint Living Trust; $1,060,000.
8816 Edgecomb Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jamie B and Michael Schafer; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $1,634,900.
6530 Cox Road, College Grove; Buyer: Beinke Builders LLC; Seller: Catherine Ann O'Connor and Jerome S Eggleston; $701,000.
6607 Lions Club Road, College Grove, College Grove Lions Club; Buyer: Melissa and Ted Berrett; Seller: April N and Christopher M Herrington; $199,900.
7416 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Amanda and Joshua Nettles; Seller: Julie and Scott Matison; $620,000.
7150 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $134,025.
7097 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Meghan Ann and Brent Wedin; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $675,095.
7109 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Melissa A and Edmond G Tito; Seller: NVR Inc; $658,960.
7105 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Valora Smith and Leroy Gurganious; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $597,045.
8719 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Patrice M and John B Jacobs; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $156,750.
7580 Whiskey Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Lindsay Ann and Kyle Jeffrey Kemp; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,050,000.
37062
7130 Fernvale Springs Way, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: SPH Property Three LLC; Seller: Sylvia Wilson; $267,700.
7323 Lakelet Cove, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Michaela and Ethan James Strachan; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $404,810.
Vacant lot on Crow Cut Road, Fairview; Buyer: Katharine L and Travis S Curry; Seller: Allen Land Trust; $555,000.
7164 Brush Creek Road South, Fairview; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: Kenneth Thompson Jr; $185,000.
Vacant lot on Highway 96 North, Fairview, Flying J Travel Plaza; Buyer: Anita Bakshi Dogra; Seller: Pilot Travel Centers LLC; $1,820,000.
7164 Brush Creek Road South, Fairview; Buyer: Southern Property Solutions LLC; Seller: Music City Holdings LLC; $221,150.
7116 Pepper Tree Circle, Fairview, Pepper Tree; Buyer: Nana K Barwise; Seller: Duke & Duke LLC; $388,500.
7322 Lakelet Cove, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Andrea Theobald; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $365,000.
7311 Dogwood Drive, Fairview, Glenhaven; Buyer: James Emmett Mangrum; Seller: Jill L and Phillip M Turpin; $305,000.
2 lots on Ivory Way, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Denise A and Gary M Hatton; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $762,225.
7103 Ivory Way, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Helen D Trimble-Anthony; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $392,210.
7101 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Rhonda Bartine; Seller: Nichole S and Zachary K Ragland; $629,900.
1327 Highway 96 North, Fairview; Buyer: Bryan D Spicer; Seller: Roselynn C Tignor; $319,000.
Vacant lot on Fairview Boulevard, Fairview; Buyer: B & B Investments; Seller: Wilma and H Dwain Johnson; $200,000.
7380 Cumberland Drive, Fairview; Buyer: Shonda M and Curtis M Schilling; Seller: Rita Gwen and Christopher L Mayberry; $2,050,000.
7117 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Matthew Zulch; Seller: Junae and Luke R Ficken; $547,500.
Vacant lot on Kingston Road, Fairview; Buyer: Becky L and Gary L Scott; Seller: Bryan L Scott; $200,000.
7401 Cumberland Drive, Fairview, Nashville Barrel and Drum; Buyer: NLC Partners; Seller: Vulcan Holdings LLC; $1,593,000.
7382 Old Franklin Road, Fairview; Buyer: Lace B and Courtney L Churchill; Seller: Whitney Renee and Johnathan Dale Johnson; $499,000.
7131 Donald Wilson Drive, Fairview, Polston Place; Buyer: Morgan E and Joseph J Brown; Seller: Charlene R and Dennis D Chapman; $330,000.
1018 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Letha Joy and Curtis Poe; Seller: Miranda Marie and Matthew Thomas Winn; $431,800.
37064
613 Hillsboro Road #D-27, Franklin, Executive House; Buyer: Janet and Randy Tate; Seller: Marsette Thomas; $158,000.
326 Applecross Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Patricia Diana and Joe Bryan Hall; Seller: Macie B and J Shawn Carder; $676,000.
209 Pearl Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Saundra E and Kenneth H Holthaus; Seller: Susan B and F Michael Haman; $725,000.
5904 Davis Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: M Jayne McKenzie; Seller: Eubank LLC; $18,000.
1626 Grassmere Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Laura Deister and Robert Michael Nagy Jr; Seller: LeFeve Family Community Property Trust; $1,072,500.
1011 Murfreesboro Road #F1, Franklin, Indian Springs; Buyer: Stacey L Alonzo; Seller: Suzanne Dubose; $219,900.
5503 Noble King Road, Franklin; Buyer: Ashley May and Gregory Scott Brown; Seller: Rachel Marie and Jason Bradley Shearin; $600,000.
1540 Kinnard Drive, Franklin; Buyer: John C Welker; Seller: Select Homes Solutions Group LLC; $822,500.
708 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estates; Buyer: Fiftyfive Holdings; Seller: Christie C and Jerry W Bowen; $170,000.
538 Ardmore Place, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Brenda Newell and Robert Reid Lovell; Seller: Lauren Hommell and Michael Zagurski; $795,000.
Property on Old Harding Road, Franklin; Buyer: Cynthia A Garvey and Eddie K Wilson; Seller: The Estate of David J Marks; $561,040.
856 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Gunjan and Chetan S Jain; Seller: Laura and Brennan Stender; $600,000.
134 Azalea Lane, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Bradley Williams; Seller: Kristin A and Christopher A Eastburn; $936,000.
200 Addison Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Patricia Jane Lucente; Seller: Andrew S Fromm; $800,000.
2018 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rakshya Kunwar and Narayan Bhusal; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $742,428.
5013 Fullbright Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Andrea Brooke and Andrew Blake Hendrickson II; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $843,809.
5912 Shelby Lane, Franklin, Taylor Ridge Estates; Buyer: Linda and Robert Casey; Seller: Cindy J and Kevin S Felber; $900,000.
3225 Kinnard Springs Road, Franklin, Kinnard Springs; Buyer: Maragni/Ecton Family Trust; Seller: Carol K and J Keith Laird; $2,660,000.
1256 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, Oakview Hill; Buyer: Jennifer and Michael Davidson; Seller: Thomas Randall Morren and Lou Miller Morren; $1,010,000.
153 Azalea Lane, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Karen D and Charles E Allen; Seller: Allison M and Kyle J Brogan; $767,000.
2223 Brienz Valley Drive, Franklin, Brienz Valley; Buyer: Anthony Joseph Pittello; Seller: Melissa and William Honeycutt; $900,000.
210 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Jeanne C and Carl R Adler; Seller: Michelle Jeannine and John Wesley Veale II; $609,950.
3000 Bushnell Farm Drive, Franklin, Bushnell Farm; Buyer: Samira and Zouhair Lazreq; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $637,243.
213 Bishops Gate Drive, Franklin, Bishops Gate Wards Mill; Buyer: Kathy and William Barocsi; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,197,543.
5956 Greenbrier Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kathleen and David Thoma; Seller: Deborah K and Rodney C Waller; $775,000.
3246 Boyd Mill Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Farley Andrew Hunter; Seller: The Estate of Marilyn Virginia Hunter; $965,000.
3246 Boyd Mill Pike, Franklin; Buyer: James Christopher Hunter; Seller: The Estate of Marilyn Virginia Hunter; $740,282.
3246 Boyd Mill Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Michal Allyson and John Edward Ordung; Seller: The Estate of Marilyn Virginia Hunter; $114,816.
3246 Boyd Mill Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Michal Allyson and John Edward Ordung; Seller: The Estate of Marilyn Virginia Hunter; $425,000.
5207 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kelley Family Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Tiffany R and Jonathan M McClaran; $1,075,000.
324 Liberty Pike #229, Franklin, Jamison Station; Buyer: Cynthia Marie Hultquist; Seller: Franklin 240 LLC; $545,000.
2086 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Christy Robinson; Seller: Colleen P and David T Sanders; $562,000.
2208 Morriswood Drive, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Amanda Tindell and Jonathan Christopher Britton; Seller: Eagle Construction of TN LLC; $635,000.
4636 Delta Springs Lane, Franklin, Delta Springs; Buyer: Lisa Corinne and Bryan Harry Mueller; Seller: Christie and Rodney Berger; $1,490,000.
1251 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Laura L Iacono; Seller: Jane L Hughes; $255,000.
4014 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Trace View; Buyer: Dennis James Klifman; Seller: Pertex LLC; $685,000.
2089 McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Amber and Brian Buehner; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $838,184.
2104 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estates; Buyer: Grace C Delanzo; Seller: Michael Brown Jr; $245,000.
1109 Clairmonte Drive, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Rebecca Joanne and Chad Ryan Sutton; Seller: Heather L and Robbie T Beal; $450,000.
1011 West Main Street, Franklin; Buyer: Carl Richard Hampf; Seller: Marti J Veto; $1,839,000.
4274 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Lillies of the Field LLC; Seller: Samantha R Adler; $865,000.
1101 Colonial Court, Franklin, Yorktown; Buyer: Richard Augustus Egan Revocable Trust; Seller: Elizabeth and Brian Petty; $625,000.
337 Henry Russell Street, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Tenesha Carter and Austin James Russell; Seller: James Arena; $750,000.
1026 State Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Martha Hansen; Seller: Catherine Sinkys and Raymond W Bacon; $600,000.
4644 Delta Springs Lane, Franklin, Delta Springs; Buyer: Eks Family Trust; Seller: Shirley and Gary Loebsack; $2,285,000.
2085 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Sailuja Thapa and Sauharda Dawadi; Seller: Christina Stegall and Thomas Mike Sims; $393,000.
253 Messenger Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Jennifer Schultz and Max Lloyd Finkbeiner; Seller: David R Ware; $619,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #277, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Stephanie Randle; Seller: Reed Family Trust; $298,000.
308 Larkspur Cove, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Myriam and Andres Fabian Vargas; Seller: Deirdre B and Robert Grimes; $475,000.
2823 Cale Court, Franklin, McLemore Farms; Buyer: Terese and Thomas Russell; Seller: Kelli and Jon Iverson; $802,000.
Vacant lot on Garrison Road, Franklin, Garrison Spring Estates; Buyer: Emilee K and Gerald Schemidt; Seller: Tower Investments LLC; $197,000.
Vacant lot on Greenbrier Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kristina M and Nicholas M Pulido; Seller: Barbara Ann and Jimmy Davis; $125,000.
5855 Green Chapel Road (includes 2 lots), Franklin; Buyer: Kelly D and Jason D Tucker; Seller: Kathryn E Forehand; $200,000.
1116 Buckingham Circle, Franklin, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Dasal Family Trust; Seller: Mary Ann and J Carryl Seaman III; $1,130,000.
2113 Southern Preserve Lane, Franklin, Southern Preserve; Buyer: Yolanda Ann and Timothy Morgan; Seller: Katie M and Steven J Fredenhagen; $1,264,357.
836 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Natasha and Glenn Ormsby; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $279,000.
599 West Meade Boulevard, Franklin; Buyer: Williamson County Homeless Alliance Inc; Seller: Phillip Drone; $500,000.
5037 Water Leaf Drive, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Jamie P and Austin D Mudd; Seller: Cadence Construction LLC; $1,155,000.
5339 Indian Valley Road, Franklin, Indian Valley Farms; Buyer: Kristin Goebel and Eric Czepyha; Seller: Myra E and David A Romeo; $1,200,000.
1009 Swanson Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Erin and John Garrod; Seller: Elise Veazey and Stan Stacey; $627,000.
526 Ardmore Place, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Allison Beck; Seller: Speakeasy LLC; $525,000.
116 Bluegrass Drive, Franklin, Blue Grass Heights; Buyer: Builder Back Office 401K Trust; Seller: Douglas Wayne Inman; $120,000.
217 Matthew Place, Franklin, Magnolia Place; Buyer: Mercedes and Nathan Corbett; Seller: Joan McFadden Labonte; $336,000.
128 Prince William Lane, Franklin, Reid Hill Commons; Buyer: Karen Sue Travis; Seller: Joan E Giddings Living Trust; $385,000.
137 Splendor Ridge Drive, Franklin, Splendor Ridge; Buyer: Insignia Homes LLC; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $365,000.
4002 New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: Lisa A Garcia; Seller: Laticia Lynn and William Dennis Lord; $1,575,000.
133 Grenadier Drive, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Janet Amelang; Seller: Jessica Erin Blevins; $300,000.
101 Selinawood Place, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Max Osbun; Seller: Angela M Dyer and Jason T Coleman; $570,000.
1160 Brookwood Avenue, Franklin, Lynhurst; Buyer: Gretchen Marie Smith and Loay Ghossein; Seller: McKenna L and Carson C Staley; $455,000.
915 Glass Street, Franklin; Buyer: Shelly and Will B Hoffman; Seller: M & Y Construction LLC; $644,900.
107 Powder Mill Drive, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: S M Mazahir H Hamadani; Seller: Tracey L and Eric Sender; $337,887.
408 Melba Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Mary B and Scott John Hamann; Seller: Caroline N and John R Tucker; $1,300,000.
37067
303 Canton Stone Drive, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Rebecca and Robert Obarski; Seller: Duane Allen Leffel Revocable Living Trust; $960,200.
114 Churchill Place, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Nancy Jane and Steven Klilliam Haan; Seller: Julia M and Dana K Jorgensen; $584,499.
713 Pendragon Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Carol P and Michael Mihalczo; Seller: Karen and Stuart Weise; $1,200,000.
293 Keswick Grove Lane, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Tina B and Kenneth M Caldwell Jr; Seller: Allbritton Family Revocable Living Trust; $627,000.
2077 Wilson Pike, Franklin, S & G Properties; Buyer: Lauren and Lucas Sbisa; Seller: Wilson Pike Irrevocable Trust; $799,999.
3032 Nolencrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Kursat and Alev E Kinali; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $651,794.
3038 Nolencrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Lakshmi Iswarya Mogalapalli Pavan Kumar Jalla; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $574,559.
3017 Nolencrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Rachel and Christopher Fry; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $637,282.
4207 Warren Road, Franklin; Buyer: Oakley Revocable Trust; Seller: Belinda Louise and James Leon Wade Jr; $660,000.
1942 Turning Wheel Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Hailey Grillo; Seller: Stephen Edward Spittle; $300,000.
2004 Orange Leaf Circle, Franklin, October Park; Buyer: Srilatha and Umasankar Amiti; Seller: Dalamar Rental LLC; $900,000.
3212 Chase Point Drive, Franklin, Daventry; Buyer: Sangeetha and Daniel McCollum; Seller: Pulte Home TN LP; $828,185.
537 Federal Street, Franklin, Breezeway; Buyer: Somer Hanna and Patrick Stephen Schuyler; Seller: Kristy and John Spann IV; $700,000.
1064 Watkins Creek Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Kelly A and Matthew T Willaert; Seller: Alicia and Jason Jones; $1,006,828.
37069
201 Hideaway Trail, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Suzanne Elizabeth Dubose; Seller: Robert H Claxton; $401,000.
1008 Noble Circle, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Kelly and Cameron Striewski; Seller: Amy Smith and Gerald Wade Burnett; $635,000.
283 Gillette Drive, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Cyrstelle S and Michael R Patterson; Seller: Lisa R Cook and Todd A Shearer; $1,245,000.
1715 Talbot Trail, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Caroline and Ali Hemyari; Seller: Victor A Donisi; $1,900,000.
7069 Penbrook Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Camille Fraser; Seller: Grace C O'Meara; $449,000.
177 Crestfield Place, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Celtic Winds LLC; Seller: Dane Alexander; $485,000.
389 Cannonade Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Brittany Rader; Seller: Lauren and Alan Henderson; $420,000.
389 Cannonade Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Lauren Herrington and Micah Alan Henderson; Seller: Anne M and David S Sosna; $595,000.
704 Aylesford Court, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Meghan M and Jose D Contreras; Seller: Lisa Susan Soloman Revocable Trust; $949,900.
6666 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Stacy Rizzo and James A Massey Jr; Seller: Mary K Burks; $2,150,000.
134 Stanton Hall Lane, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Madeline and Jacob Gallo; Seller: Tiffanie N Brncich; $339,000.
209 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Laura and Duke Rose; Seller: Paul Gaddes Jr; $309,900.
374 Lake Valley Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Swain Trust; Seller: Tammy and Rockwell Scott; $1,850,000.
260 Stanley Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Hannah Lovejoy; Seller: Jane A and Marion J Seaton; $619,900.
2040 Lynnwood Drive, Franklin, Lynnwood Downs; Buyer: William A Cook; Seller: Diana and Richard Militana; $2,500,000.
1001 Chapel Court, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Sharon McDonough and Gregory Kowalski Sr; Seller: Lois S and Grant W Garner; $432,000.
37135
154 Whitney Park Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Qiyuan Wu Wu; Seller: Melanie and Kellen Watson; $631,000.
2262 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Abby and Brad Craig; Seller: Yazdian Development Group Inc; $584,900.
1104 Lusitano Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: P K Patel Properties LLC; Seller: Undisclosed; $1,350,000.
5993 Fishing Creek Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Kari Ann and Davis C Smith; Seller: Rebecca and Dale Bonamie; $530,000.
2077 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Kara Beth and Kevin Kaufmann; Seller: Pulte Home TN LP; $577,409.
4717 Jobe Trail, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Lawrence R Mallek II; Seller: Tana Holnova and Libor Holan; $429,990.
2516 Hester Court, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Ammar Alkhuwaiter; Seller: Dominica and David Matthews; $520,000.
2018 Kingsbarns Drive, Nolensville, Kingsbarns; Buyer: Alexandria and William T Anderson Jr; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $968,826.
2255 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Rachel and Derek Darmstaedter; Seller: Joon Properties LLC; $614,900.
2060 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Aarthi Reddy; Seller: Pulte Home TN LP; $617,357.
431 Larkhill Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Linh Tran and Mark Travis Owen; Seller: Kimberly L and Jesse Alvarez; $885,000.
996 Quinn Terrace, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Sarah Anne Louise and Grant Lindsay; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $949,900.
Vacant lot on Rocky Fork Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Rachel C and Bradley W Russell; Seller: Joyce A and Herschel T Knowles; $87,000.
1662 Briarcliff Drive, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Liliana Martinez Elizalde and Hector Valdez Ibarra; Seller: Claudia Herrera and Raul Zuazua; $627,000.
2017 Delaware Drive, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Megan L Sargent; Seller: Sheryl and Mitchell Lewis; $550,000.
1321 Creekside Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Heather Sculer and Tom Arie Reed; Seller: Amanda Garcia and James T Drinkard; $420,000.
37174
9013 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Deanna Avon and Martin Robert Michael Martin; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $711,366.
1716 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Meena Reddy Manukonda and Veera Kishore R Kommareddy; Seller: Pulte Home TN LP; $472,130.
2008 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside Townhomes; Buyer: Olivia Shipp; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $267,000.
6011 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Joyce and Donald Kershisnik; Seller: Katie L and Randall G Keele; $505,000.
2662 Paradise Drive, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Betty and Bernie O'Neil Family Trust; Seller: Kathryn and Adam Topper; $330,000.
2995 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Amanda Carol Graves; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $519,900.
3006 Lona Court, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Joy E Chapman; Seller: Brenda L and Brady Olson; $348,000.
4861 Main Street (Affidavit of Heirship), Spring Hill; Buyer: Campbell Station Holdings LLC; Seller: Tennessee Spring Hill Columbia Pike LLC; $8,800,000.
4044 Danes Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Julie Kay and Scott Wernert; Seller: Pulte Home TN LP; $535,622.
3010 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Charles F Jackson; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $474,360.
8019 Puddleduck Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Tamara and Aaron Gilbert; Seller: Deborah and Joshua Johnson; $760,000.
601 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Dennis Family Trust; Seller: Nancy and Mark Williams; $310,000.
1923 Portview Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Lynn and Bari Krisinger; Seller: 2017 Brennan Family Trust; $425,000.
2830 Buford Lane, Spring Hill; Buyer: Beasly Construction & Assoc LLC; Seller: Steven John Moncibais; $229,000.
2836 Buford Lane, Spring Hill; Buyer: Beasly Construction & Assoc LLC; Seller: Rosemary and John Moncibais; $229,000.
3018 Michaleen Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Mahesh Venigalla; Seller: Pulte Home TN LP; $490,137.
1715 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Zakkiyya and Felton H Lewis Jr; Seller: Pulte Home TN LP; $461,385.
1041 Nealcrest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Irma Michelle Judy; Seller: Karen P and Matthew J Dixon; $475,000.
1828 Sugar Ridge Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Renee Sue and Brian Wade Patterson; Seller: Donna Marie and Bradley M Sherp; $775,000.
2315 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Karen and Paul Perry; Seller: HPA II Borrower 2020-1 LLC; $423,500.
1088 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Amber C and Christopher Bryan Hollie; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $487,015.
1809 Witt Way Drive, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Elizabeth and Jeremy Darnell; Seller: Renee S and Larry G Whitefield; $799,900.
2937 Stewart Campbell Pointe, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Jessica M and William O Spradley; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $477,429.
2605 Meyers Lane, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Elle Neuman and Michael Tant III; Seller: Elisa A and Robert B Walker; $280,000.
2104 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Thuy L and Tung L Pham; Seller: Glenwood Morris III; $417,000.
2212 Newport Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Stephanie and Jonathan Worthington; Seller: Charles B Holloway; $300,000.
8010 Puddleduck Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Kerrie Ann Pinkney; Seller: Kristie and David Alvin Forehand; $625,000.
1004 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside Townhomes; Buyer: Karla Ibarra Gonzalez and Arturo Acosta Rodriguez; Seller: Michael D Moore; $333,000.
37179
3344 Vinemont Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Joellen L and Mark R Armstrong; Seller: Phillips Builders LLC; $538,383.
3425 Milford Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Clifford King; Seller: Gary Kincaid; $500,000.
2846 Jesse Court, Thompson’s Station, Sutherland; Buyer: Julie and Van Hester II; Seller: Campbell Group LLC; $352,000.
2009 Callaway Park Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Grace O'Meara; Seller: Mary C and Matthew A Oddo; $552,000.
6005 Burnett Circle, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Kaitlin Schwerdtfeger and Jake Henry; Seller: Catherine and Dewey Williams; $347,000.
3144 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Carla M Singleton; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $335,135.
2224 Brakeman Lane, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
2897 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Amanda and Erik McCoy; Seller: Phillips Builders LLC; $640,481.
3428 Milford Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jennifer and Scott Raby; Seller: Phillips Builders LLC; $569,924.
3136 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Sarah Nicole and John Paul Robertson; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $330,865.
3 lots on Bramblewood Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $232,500.
